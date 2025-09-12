Kegstar, the International Division of MicroStar Logistics, Accelerates Growth in the UK and Across Europe

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of the grand opening of its new 150,000 square foot Keg Quality Centre and headquarters north of London, Kegstar is exceeding expectations for growth as brewers rapidly adopt its outsourced keg solutions. Hawkstone, Tiny Rebel and other global brewers have recently chosen Kegstar for its unique ability to create value for brewers of all sizes, from small craft to the largest, most sophisticated in the world.

"We have made significant investments as part of our commitment to growing in the UK and across Europe. This includes facilities, people, equipment, technology, and the highest-quality kegs," said Kegstar's President, Bryan Place. "It's exciting to see brewers respond so strongly to what we've built and to our operating partnership philosophy. With recent conversions representing significant incremental volume and the strongest pipeline in our history, we're just getting started."

Brewers are increasingly attracted to the shared keg model pioneered by MicroStar and refined over decades. By sharing kegs rather than owning their own, 1,500+ brewers reduce the distance empty kegs travel and help beer distributors / wholesalers operate more efficiently. In addition, Kegstar's best-in-class quality programs help brewers unlock operating efficiencies and improve quality in market. Kegstar offers a superior model compared to the traditional owned keg model or plastic kegs, and is the only global provider with the proven ability to deliver.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world's leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar's highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs





