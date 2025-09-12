ProText Mobility, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProText Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM), is delighted to announce that the OTC Markets Group (OTCM) informed the company that the "caveat emptor" designation has been removed and the company is current in its corporate filing information, gaining the OTCID Basic Market status.

A copy of the Attorney's letter can be found here.

The Latest Quarter Report for the period ending June 30, 2025, can be found here.

About Protext (OTC: TXTM)

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and development of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.



