Recognizing renewed global interest, Castine extends its CSA training to firms beginning their journey into commission management.

Castine is expanding its educational outreach with a free three-part webinar series for brokers and asset managers at all stages of Commission Sharing Arrangement ("CSAs" or "Commission Management") adoption. Presented in partnership with Integrity Research, the series reflects the growing momentum across markets to reengage with CSAs as strategic tools for funding investment research.

Recent regulatory reforms in the UK-and anticipated changes across the EU through 2026-are prompting firms to revisit how they pay for and consume research. While CSA usage declined in Europe following MiFID II's 2017 restrictions, the UK's policy shift now affirms their value in improving research quality and investment outcomes. The EU is expected to follow suit, while the U.S. and other global markets have continued to embrace CSAs as standard practice.

Castine's webinar series is designed to help firms navigate this evolving landscape, whether they're exploring commission management for the first time or refining mature programs. The sessions include:

CSA101 Introduction to CSAs

Foundational overview of commission management, MiFID II's impact on research, and renewed global acceptance of CSAs.



CSA201 Asset Manager Implementation

Practical guidance for UK-based and international managers on building compliant CSA programs and communicating their value to end-asset owners.



CSA301 Broker Implementation

Focused on broker-side CSA execution, including agreements, reporting, and best practices for supporting asset manager clients.



The series features global insights from Michael Mayhew, CEO of Integrity Research, and John McGough, Head of Global Business Development at Castine.

Sessions will be moderated by Robin Hodgkins, Castine's President.

Webinar Dates:

September 25

October 9

October 26

About Castine

Castine is the global leader in CSA and research payment solutions, serving more than 500 asset managers and brokers, and over 2,000 research providers worldwide. Offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Argentina, and the United States.

About Integrity Research

Integrity Research Associates, LLC is an advisory firm founded in 2003 to analyze the global investment research industry, following over 4,000 research and data firms in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Integrity's principals are widely quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Institutional Investor, CNBC, Reuters and other major mediaIntegrity-research.com

