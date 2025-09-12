SINEXCEL Partners with SMTC Corporation to Launch Localized EV Charger Manufacturing in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with SMTC Corporation, a U.S.-based electronics manufacturing services provider. The agreement, officially signed at the RE+ 2025, establishes a U.S. production base for SINEXCEL's EV chargers, ensuring full compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act.

Through this partnership, SINEXCEL will localize production of its advanced EV charger portfolio at SMTC's Fremont and Bay Area facilities. Leveraging SMTC's strengths in PCBA, system integration, and box-build assembly-supported by certifications such as ISO 9001 and AS9100-the alliance guarantees "Made in America" standards while enhancing supply chain efficiency, shortening lead times, and strengthening customer service nationwide.

"This collaboration reflects SMTC's ability to accelerate product rollout with scalable manufacturing and engineering support, ensuring SINEXCEL's chargers meet the highest quality and reliability standards for the U.S. market," said Josh Chien, Chief Commercial Officer of SMTC.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in SINEXCEL's North American strategy. "By combining global innovation with localized manufacturing, we are able to respond more swiftly to market demands and establish a strong foundation for long-term growth in EV charging and other sustainable solutions," said Mike Heiden, Regional Sales Director at SINEXCEL.

This strategic move represents a key milestone for SINEXCEL in the North American market and an important step in its global expansion. By establishing localized manufacturing in the U.S., SINEXCEL not only ensures compliance with the Build America, Buy America Act but also strengthens its global supply chain resilience. Moving forward, the company will continue to advance the energy transition by delivering reliable, high-quality, and locally manufactured charging solutions in the U.S., while reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions across the globe.

About SMTC Corporation

Founded in 1985, SMTC Corporation is a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), offering PCBA production, systems integration, testing, enclosure fabrication, as well as product development, sustaining engineering, and supply chain management. With facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia, SMTC supports the entire product lifecycle-from new product introduction to growth, maturity, and end-of-life.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions, boasting nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

