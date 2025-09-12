Be Inspirational Foundation: Los Angeles Celebrates as It Hosts the 2025 Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Awards

Colin Matthew Awards Red Carpet Attendees Display the True Spirit of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / The City Los Angeles celebrated with the Be Inspirational Foundation, the Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, and 2024 honoree actor Ernest Harden Jr. on Saturday Sept. 6, 2025, for the second Annual 2025 Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Awards and Gala. The iconic Los Angeles Biltmore hotel was "the place to be" on Saturday night - the red carpet was a powerful mix of city officials and A-list celebrities for an evening dedicated to fundraising for adults and children with special needs. This year's special honorees are legendary stars of television and film - Keith David, Marla Gibbs, Garrett Morris, and Richard Lawson.

2025 Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Awards and Gala

(L-R) Ernest Thomas; Haywood Nelson; Richard Lawson; Ernest Harden Jr.; Donnon Green; Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen; Dr. Connie Yu Allen; Colin Matthew Allen; Vinson Eugene Allen Jr. and Aliani Allen. (FRONT) Marla Gibbs and Garrett Morris

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu, founders of the Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Awards, hosted a sold-out event, with parking to match. The dynamic duo captivated and dazzled a packed audience with heartfelt stories, and lighthearted moments. The couple received humble recognitions from city officials and state representatives, including acknowledgments from the Office of Mayor Karen Bass, the Office of Laura Richardson, Councilwoman Bridget Lewis, the Office of Fiona MA and many others. The award show featured many families and caregivers, who also were celebrated for their heroic stand, fighting battles alone, while living with disabilities.

The energy was exciting as music headliner Club Nouveau ignited the crowd with an energetic performance that drew both attendees and celebrities onto the dance floor. Master of Ceremonies Dannon Green kept the crowd entertained with his comedy styles, while special guest Ernest Harden Jr., a passionate advocate for families with special needs, delivered a heartfelt speech on the importance of community support. The evening also featured a memorable and humorous reunion between Harden (Marcus) and his former co-star from The Jeffersons Marla Gibbs (Florence), whose warm camaraderie delighted the audience.

A standout moment during the award show featured the Allen children. Colin Matthew Allen, age 11, the evening's namesake and known for his passion for helping others, captivated the audience with an unscripted and genuinely charming surprising address to the crowd. His younger sister, 8-year-old Aliani Allen, followed - her effervescent smile and bubbly demeanor radiating youthful enthusiasm addressing the audience. The elder brother Vinson Eugene Allen Jr., age 13, then delivered an inspiring, heartfelt speech about the extensive work and contributions their parents have provided to thousands of families. His words of gratitude and his commitment to serve alongside his parents created a truly memorable highlight. Vinson Jr., poised and an eloquent speaker, mark him as a promising figure to watch in Los Angeles leadership and as a young Hollywood actor.

Embracing this year's inspiring theme "The Silent Wave of Love," the Foundation is dedicating a significant portion of the 2025 Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Award proceeds to its new "Making Dreams Come True" initiative. This ambitious project will give 1,000 children an unforgettable trip to Disneyland Park in 2026. This heartfelt initiative was a central focus of this year's award show and gala to help make these dreams a reality for so many children. Donate today at beinspirational.org.

For over two decades, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen have dedicated their careers to serving underserved communities throughout California and across the United States. They provide vital resources, including food, clothing, and free medical care, to individuals and families in need. Dr. Allen is a recognized trailblazer and innovator in American healthcare, having founded both Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care - the nation's first African-American-owned urgent care chain - and the essential CoronaVirus Test Los Angeles. Together, their work represents a powerful commitment to community health and serves as an inspiring model for humanitarian service.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.beinspirational.org/

Social Media: @DrAllenLa

YouTube: Conversations With Dr. Allen

YouTube: AllenFamilyUnity

Website: https://saintvinsoneugeneallen.com

Website: https://www.dusktodawnurgentcare.com

Media:

Public Relations: Executive 1 Media Group

Journalist: Derrick Dzurko

Press Agent

derrick@e1mgmedia.com

www.e1mgmedia.com

(888) 231-6942

SOURCE: Be Inspirational Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/los-angeles-celebrates-as-it-hosts-the-2025-colin-matthew-50-000-hand-up-award-1071088