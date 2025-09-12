Club Car Wash Acquires Rapid Shine Car Wash in Benton, Arkansas

BENTON, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced it has acquired Rapid Shine Car Wash, a beloved family-owned business serving the Benton, Arkansas, community. Rapid Shine Car Wash is known for top-tier service in Benton, rooted in the values of family, service, and community. As a family-owned business, Rapid Shine has brought the discipline, precision, and commitment to excellence learned in service to every vehicle it washed.

"We're honored to be taking on Rapid Shine Car Wash and warmly welcome their guests to the Club Car Wash family," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "Rapid Shine's commitment to family values, service, and community mirrors our own mission. Together, we're excited to deliver exceptional benefits and convenience to their loyal guests while maintaining the high standards they've come to expect."

Both Club Car Wash and Rapid Shine Car Wash share deep roots in their local communities. Each company has a proud history of supporting charitable causes, hosting local fundraising drives, and partnering with schools and nonprofits to give back. This shared dedication to service means customers can expect a seamless continuation of the community engagement they've known and loved, with expanded resources and impact under the Club Car Wash name.

Rapid Shine Car Wash customers can look forward to:

Continued service from the same trusted General Manager.

Exclusive Membership savings.

Access to Club Car Wash's Unlimited Wash Memberships and growing network of over 230 locations.

Upgrades in technology and service options while preserving the warm, family-centered approach they value.

Ongoing participation in charitable and fundraising initiatives that support local causes.

"We are proud of the reputation Rapid Shine has built," said Allison Brister, owner of Rapid Shine Car Wash. "Our guests will continue to receive the same care and precision they've always experienced. We are deeply grateful to our loyal guests and the community for their years of support."

With this acquisition, Club Car Wash is furthering its goal to provide a premium, convenient car wash experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit clubcarwash.com or follow @theclubcarwash on social media.

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-acquires-rapid-shine-car-wash-in-benton-arkansas-1071618