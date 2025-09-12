Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 18:10 Uhr
CPA Network CrakRevenue Celebrates 15 Years of Success

CrakRevenue - We're 15 - Explore our Journey

PRAGUE, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrakRevenue, the industry-leading adult-focused CPA network, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025, marking a decade and a half of innovation, growth, and leadership in affiliate marketing.

Founded in 2010, CrakRevenue has become a trusted name, known for its exclusive offers, advanced AI-powered tools, and dedication to helping affiliates and advertisers achieve unmatched results. Today, the network supports more than 35,000 affiliates and over 400 products across top-performing verticals like cams, dating, AI, fansites, adult gaming, and health supplements.

To celebrate this major milestone, CrakRevenue has launched a dedicated anniversary web page that features an interactive timeline of its evolution over the past 15 years. Take a look at:crakrevenue.com/15-years.

"We've come a long way since 2010. From a small group of passionate marketers to becoming one of the top CPA networks globally, this journey wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of our affiliates, advertisers, and partners," says Maxime Bergeron, CEO of CrakRevenue. "As we look to the future, our focus is on continued innovation-particularly through AI-driven solutions-and strengthening our global partnerships."

Join CrakRevenue in Prague for Special 15th Anniversary Event

To thank its partners and celebrate this achievement, CrakRevenue is hosting an anniversary party during the TES Affiliate Conference in Prague on September 14, 2024. The event will take place at the Medusa Club, one of Prague's top nightlife venues, and promises to be a vibrant night of networking, celebration, and surprises. All TES attendees are welcome. RSVP or learn more here: https://luma.com/vwsqlcdw.

About CrakRevenue

CrakRevenue is an international and industry-leading CPA Network with more than 15 years of experience in traffic monetization and digital marketing. It provides affiliates with exclusive, high-paying affiliate programs in some of the most profitable verticals.

PRESS CONTACT
Vicky Talbot
vtalbot@crakrevenue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea70393d-acc8-4fdb-9769-3d45061b19ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
