LA Kings and Blue Shield of California Unite for 9/11 Day Meal Pack To Support Families Facing Food Insecurity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / In recognition of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, AEG's LA Kings joined forces with Blue Shield of California to participate in 9/11 Day's Meal Pack Program in Los Angeles, an initiative that honors those lost on 9/11 by giving back to the local community.

On Wednesday, September 11, volunteers from the LA Kings and Blue Shield of California gathered at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center to assemble meal kits for families in need. Joining more than 1,200 volunteers, the group helped pack 450,000 meals, which will be distributed by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those experiencing hunger across Southern California.

Launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, 9/11 Day has become the nation's largest annual day of service. This year's Meal Pack program spanned 21 cities and mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers nationwide to prepare more than nine million meals for vulnerable communities - continuing the legacy of unity and compassion that defined the days following 9/11.

"The LA Kings are committed to serving our community and honoring the resilience that September 11 represents," said Amanda Apel, Senior Director of Community Relations, LA Kings. "Through our G.O.A.L.S. program, we are proud to partner with Blue Shield of California and 9/11 Day to provide meals to families who need them most. Coming together in service reminds us that acts of kindness-big and small-have the power to create lasting change."

The date also holds a personal significance for the Kings organization. On September 11, 2001, two members of the team's scouting staff, Garnet "Ace" Bailey and Mark Bavis, were among those who tragically lost their lives aboard United Airlines Flight 175, which was flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Their memory continues to inspire the team's community work and commitment to service.

Through initiatives like the Meal Pack program, 9/11 Day encourages people of all ages to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders by engaging in acts of service that strengthen communities and spread compassion.

Volunteers from the LA Kings and Blue Shield of California gathered at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center to assemble meal kits for families in need.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-and-blue-shield-of-california-unite-for-9%2f11-day-meal-pack-to-support-families-faci-1072302