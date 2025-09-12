Anzeige
12.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
Wraith Group Launches LP Desk to Unlock Liquidity in Private Markets

New marketplace connects limited partners and general partners with institutional and accredited buyers, creating a transparent channel for trading private investments including private equity and commercial real estate fund interests.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Wraith Group, a vertically integrated financial advisory and technology platform, today announced the launch of LP Desk, a new marketplace built to solve liquidity challenges in private markets. The platform connects limited partners and general partners with institutional and accredited buyers, creating a transparent channel for trading private investments including private equity and commercial real estate fund interests.

LP Desk provides a place where LPs and GPs can transact with confidence. The platform will include full compliance oversight, KYC and AML screening, pre-filled data rooms, and standardized term sheets to streamline transfers that have historically been slow and opaque. By reducing execution times from months to weeks and opening access to a market that has long been difficult to enter, LP Desk offers a faster and more transparent way for investors to unlock capital.

"We built LP Desk to address one of the most pressing issues in private markets: illiquidity," said Parker Little, Chairman and CEO of Wraith Group. "By combining compliance, technology, and execution, we are giving investors a platform that finally makes private fund interests tradeable at speed and scale."

The platform is designed with distinct benefits for both sides of the market. For GPs, LP Desk brings higher quality deal flow, better visibility into LP sales, and more efficient transfer processes. For LPs, the platform provides faster access to liquidity, a broader pool of buyers, and more efficient closings.

About Wraith Group

Wraith Group is a financial platform combining advisory, brokerage, and proprietary technology. Through Wraith Capital Advisory, Wraith Brokerage, and the software-driven WraithIQ platform, the firm delivers institutional-grade execution in M&A, capital raising, strategic financing, and data-powered deal sourcing. Visit wraithgrp.com.

About LP Desk

LP Desk is a transparent and secure marketplace that enables holders of private market and fund investments to monetize positions through a fast and streamlined process. By combining technology with regulatory discipline, LP Desk offers liquidity, access, and efficiency to a market long defined by limited exits and illiquidity. Visit lpdesk.com.

Contact Information

Rebecca Thorpe
Media Manager
press@wraithgrp.com
(212) 235-7006

.

SOURCE: Wraith Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wraith-group-launches-lp-desk-to-unlock-liquidity-in-private-markets-1072334

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
