World Design Organization concludes its World Design Congress 2025 in London

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Design Organization (WDO)® has concluded its World Design Congress 2025 , which took place from 9-11 September in London (United Kingdom). Hosted in collaboration with WDO Promotional Member the Design Council , the three-day hybrid event welcomed more than 1200 participants at the iconic Barbican Centre to explore the vital theme of Design for Planet.

Featuring visionary keynotes from design leaders like Lord Norman Foster, Julia Watson and Thomas Heatherwick to the inspiring insights of Marianna Mazzucato, Indy Johar, Charlot Magayi and Brian Eno, the Congress highlighted how design can be a catalyst for a more regenerative future.

A major highlight, included the announcement of renowned industrial designer Dieter Rams as laureate of the 2025 World Design Medal . The award was accepted on behalf of Rams by Professor Dr. Klaus Klemp, Managing Director of the Rams Foundation , who highlighted Rams' enduring legacy as an advocate for design that shapes our world, and indeed our planet, for the better.

The event also welcomed His Excellency Dr. Heong-joon Park, Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City to officially accept the city's recent designation as World Design Capital 2028. During the acceptance speech, Mayor Park highlighted Busan's aspirations under the theme of Inclusive City, Engaged Design, noting that "this designation as World Design Capital is not just an honorary title or a one-time accolade. It will serve as a turning point for innovative change and development in both the quality of life of our citizens and multiple aspects of our city."

On the third and final day of programming, WDO Members gathered for the organization's 34th General Assembly at the Design Museum. The day's proceedings included the election of the 2025-2027 WDO Board of Directors as follows:

President

Pradyumna Vyas, Senior Advisor of Design, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) (India)

President-Elect

Makiko Tsumura, Director, Japan Institute of Design Promotion (Japan)

Board members (in alphabetical order)

Anna Barbara, President, POLI.Design (Italy)

Xavi Calvo, CEO, Design Foundation of the Region of Valencia (Spain)

Laura Figueroa, President, COLDI.MX (Mexico)

Mui Kinoshita, Chairman, Hong Kong Designers Association (Hong Kong SAR, China)

Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer, BRP (Canada)

Oliver Lin, Vice-President, Taiwan Design Research Institute (Taiwan, Chinese Taipei)

Sonia Manchanda, Founding Partner, Spread Design Innovation (India)

Ken Nah, Board Member, Korea Institute of Design Promotion (Republic of Korea)

Eisuke Tachikawa, President, Japan Industrial Design Association (Japan)

As shared by the incoming 2025-2027 WDO President Pradyumna Vyas during his address, "this year's Congress in London reminded us of the extraordinary potential of design when it is placed in service of people and planet. I am deeply honoured to assume the role of WDO President at this pivotal moment in our organization's history, as design has indeed never been more relevant, or more necessary for addressing the complex challenges of our time."

In addition to the election, highlights of the General Assembly also included several programming announcements that will shape the organization's next term.

WDO President's Award

In recognition of their demonstrated commitment to WDO's mission and its diverse initiatives over the course of the last term, the 2025 WDO President's Award was awarded to Corporate Member Andreu World . The honour acknowledges not only their active engagement within the WDO community, but also their pioneering work in advancing sustainable materials, circular business models and responsible manufacturing practices that resonate globally.

World Design Congress 2027

Building upon the week's momentum, the Seoul Design Foundation was announced as the host of the 35th World Design Congress, which will take place in Seoul (South Korea) in September 2027 under the theme of Design for Sustainable Life. The 2027 Congress will mark WDO's 70-year establishment as the international world body for design, and a return to the city following its previous designation as World Design Capital in 2010. As noted by Kang-heui Cha, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation, "we begin together a journey towards sustainability, opening the future of design that will captivate the world."

