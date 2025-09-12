Nationally recognized parenting expert and mom blogger Amanda Mushro shares new innovations to help parents and caregivers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Parenting and care-giving come with countless responsibilities, and ensuring the safety and well-being of infants is at the top of the list. Whether someone is a new parent, expanding their family, or a grandparent, taking proactive steps to create a safe and nurturing environment is essential. Nationally recognized parenting expert and mom blogger Amanda Mushro relies on her curated baby safety guide that highlights the latest expert tips and innovations designed to help parents and caregivers protect little ones.

Mom Blogger and Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Tips for National Baby Safety Month

Advice for caring for a sick child

When it comes to treating a baby's fever or providing pain relief, Mushro recommends choosing the cleanest options possible. She highlights Genexa - the first clean medicine company that makes medicines with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands, but without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or dyes. An independent study even found that pediatricians prefer Genexa's ingredients for treating pain and fever over the ingredients in Tylenol's top-selling comparable products. Genexa is available nationwide at most retailers, including Amazon. For more information, visit www.Genexa.com

Unique baby foods to consider

When babies are ready to start solid foods, Mushro points to the importance of introducing peanut products. Research shows that introducing peanut foods to babies between four and six months can reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy by 86 percent. Early and consistent introduction is key. Peanut butter or peanut powder can be mixed with breast milk, formula, or water and served with a spoon, or combined with foods the baby is already eating. As always, she emphasizes consulting a pediatrician before making changes to a baby's diet. For more information, visit NationalPeanutBoard.org/Peanut-Allergy-Prevention

