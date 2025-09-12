Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Unveils National Baby Safety Month Guide on TipsOnTV

Nationally recognized parenting expert and mom blogger Amanda Mushro shares new innovations to help parents and caregivers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Parenting and care-giving come with countless responsibilities, and ensuring the safety and well-being of infants is at the top of the list. Whether someone is a new parent, expanding their family, or a grandparent, taking proactive steps to create a safe and nurturing environment is essential. Nationally recognized parenting expert and mom blogger Amanda Mushro relies on her curated baby safety guide that highlights the latest expert tips and innovations designed to help parents and caregivers protect little ones.

Mom Blogger and Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Tips for National Baby Safety Month

Mom Blogger and Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Tips for National Baby Safety Month
Learn the latest innovations from Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro for Baby Safety Month

Advice for caring for a sick child
When it comes to treating a baby's fever or providing pain relief, Mushro recommends choosing the cleanest options possible. She highlights Genexa - the first clean medicine company that makes medicines with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands, but without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or dyes. An independent study even found that pediatricians prefer Genexa's ingredients for treating pain and fever over the ingredients in Tylenol's top-selling comparable products. Genexa is available nationwide at most retailers, including Amazon. For more information, visit www.Genexa.com

Unique baby foods to consider
When babies are ready to start solid foods, Mushro points to the importance of introducing peanut products. Research shows that introducing peanut foods to babies between four and six months can reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy by 86 percent. Early and consistent introduction is key. Peanut butter or peanut powder can be mixed with breast milk, formula, or water and served with a spoon, or combined with foods the baby is already eating. As always, she emphasizes consulting a pediatrician before making changes to a baby's diet. For more information, visit NationalPeanutBoard.org/Peanut-Allergy-Prevention

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/parenting-expert-amanda-mushro-unveils-national-baby-safety-month-guide-on-tip-1069641

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.