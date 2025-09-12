Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lipstickroyalty Agency: European Canned Peaches Take Center Stage at Exclusive B2B Event in Miami!

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / As part of the EU-funded campaign "PeachTheGreatAmerica," an exclusive B2B event was successfully held on Thursday the 11 th of September 2025 at the Arlo Wynwood hotel in Miami. The event brought together key stakeholders from the HORECA sector, food importers and distributors, as well as members of the Media for a unique opportunity to discover the exceptional quality of European canned peaches. Attendees were introduced to the rigorous food safety and production standards upheld in the cultivation of European peaches, as well as their rich nutritional benefits by the dietitian Jennifer Nicole Bianchini.

Peach The Great America

Peach The Great America
Peach The Great America

Chef Kassandra Camacho unveiled the culinary versatility of EU peaches. The event highlighted how these premium products embody the essence of European agricultural excellence.

"PeachTheGreatAmerica" is a strategic promotional initiative aimed at raising awareness and increasing the market share of European canned peaches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Through a series of targeted promotional activities, the campaign seeks to boost exports and solidify the market presence of EU processed peaches in America.

The campaign underscores the unique characteristics and superior taste of European peaches, positioning them as a top-tier choice for international consumers. The program was officially approved in 2024 under the AGRIP SIMPLE call, under the acronym "PeachTheGreatAmerica."

For more information, visit: www.peachthegreat-america.eu

Follow the campaign on:

  • Facebook: Peach the great America

  • Instagram: @peachthegreat.america

  • YouTube: @peachthegreat.america

Contact Information

Staff Lipstickroyalty
press@thelipstickroyaltyagency.com

.

SOURCE: The Lipstickroyalty Agency



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/european-canned-peaches-take-center-stage-at-exclusive-b2b-event-in-miami-1072631

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.