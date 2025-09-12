The Lipstickroyalty Agency: European Canned Peaches Take Center Stage at Exclusive B2B Event in Miami!

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / As part of the EU-funded campaign "PeachTheGreatAmerica," an exclusive B2B event was successfully held on Thursday the 11 th of September 2025 at the Arlo Wynwood hotel in Miami. The event brought together key stakeholders from the HORECA sector, food importers and distributors, as well as members of the Media for a unique opportunity to discover the exceptional quality of European canned peaches. Attendees were introduced to the rigorous food safety and production standards upheld in the cultivation of European peaches, as well as their rich nutritional benefits by the dietitian Jennifer Nicole Bianchini.

Chef Kassandra Camacho unveiled the culinary versatility of EU peaches. The event highlighted how these premium products embody the essence of European agricultural excellence.

"PeachTheGreatAmerica" is a strategic promotional initiative aimed at raising awareness and increasing the market share of European canned peaches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Through a series of targeted promotional activities, the campaign seeks to boost exports and solidify the market presence of EU processed peaches in America.

The campaign underscores the unique characteristics and superior taste of European peaches, positioning them as a top-tier choice for international consumers. The program was officially approved in 2024 under the AGRIP SIMPLE call, under the acronym "PeachTheGreatAmerica."

For more information, visit: www.peachthegreat-america.eu

Follow the campaign on:

Facebook: Peach the great America

Instagram: @peachthegreat.america

YouTube: @peachthegreat.america

