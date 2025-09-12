Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a consumer-centric platform for data valuation and monetization, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its $6 million non-brokered private placement bringing the total private placement amount to 20 million Units at $0.30 per Unit.

Each Unit is priced at $0.30 per Unit and consists of one common share and one-half warrant. A total of 5,518,037 Units were issued in the final tranche. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.45 until December 31, 2027, unless the stock trades at $2.20 per share on a VWAP basis over a 10-day period at which point the Board may determine to accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants to 30 days following a press release announcing such.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general working capital and growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period until January 13, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of regulatory filings.

The Company paid to eligible persons a cash finder's fee of 7% of Units placed in the amount of $338,204 and finder's warrants of 1,127,348 equal to 7% of certain eligible Units sold under the Offering. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Unit of the Company until September 30, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.30 per Unit subject to an acceleration provision.

The Company also announces today that it has granted incentive stock options and restricted share units to certain officers and consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 1,110,000 options were issued as well as 2,500,000 RSUs. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.335. The Options and RSUs have a term of 5 years will vest at a rate of 1/48th per month. All Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The securities will be not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

