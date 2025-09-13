Hollyland WeConnect 2025 Concludes with a Celebration of Global Creativity and Cultural Exchange

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two months of activities, Hollyland's WeConnect 2025 campaign concluded on September 12, the Hollyland Brand Day, marking the end of a global journey that bridged technology, culture, and creativity. Through a combination of offline experiences and digital initiatives, the campaign embraced the concept of CONNECTION, breaking through geographical and cultural boundaries to inspire cross-cultural exploration and creative exchange.

Collaboration, Culture, and Connection

At the heart of the initiative was the WeConnect 2025 China Tour, which brought over 30 global creators, including Landon Bytheway from online film school FTF (Full Time Filmmaker), digital content creator Jairo Eslava ( @yolerolero ), and Indonesian actor and YouTuber Chandra Liow, for a five-day immersive journey through Shenzhen and Chongqing.

The journey opened on August 27 at Hollyland's Shenzhen headquarters. Icebreaking activities fostered quick connections, followed by hands-on experiences with advanced microphone laser engraving and the newly released VenusLiv Air live-streaming camera. A face-to-face chat-forum further deepened discussions and set the tone for collaborative exploration.

In Chongqing, the tour shifted to cultural immersion. From a spirited hotpot night and dialect-based games to Sichuan opera face-changing and long-spout teapot pouring show at Jiaotong Teahouse, creators experienced the city's vibrant traditions. Visits to the floating forest at Raffles City and skyline swings provided a striking backdrop of urban-meets-natural scenery, inspiring new approaches to visual storytelling.

By August 30, participants had become storytellers, capturing the rhythm of Chongqing through their lenses. From Liziba Station's train passing through high-rises to the illuminated nightscape of Hongyadong, every frame reflected the city's energy and contrasts. The final day included portrait sessions at a historic photo studio and hands-on experiences with intangible cultural heritage, such as ink rubbings and palm moxibustion, creating a deeper emotional connection with local culture.

Throughout the journey, creators not only experienced Hollyland's cutting-edge technology but also gained firsthand insight into how Chinese innovation integrates into daily life. Over several days, they explored diverse cultural experiences, moving from broad impressions to deeper personal appreciation. The event's co-creation framework encouraged participants to embrace diversity, build meaningful connections, and work toward shared goals. In this way, the tour evolved into a bridge of culture, collaboration, and connection.

Complementing the China Tour was the Hollyland Academy Special Version, held in nine countries. Each stop incorporated local cultural experiences into creative workshops, from preparing Egyptian salads and Emirati seafood to Brazilian barbecue and football matches, or temple visits in Thailand. These activities broadened the creative toolkit of participants while embedding technological tools into the process, furthering the WeConnect initiative's mission of combining cultural inspiration with skill development.

Sound, Stories, and Songs

On the digital front, Hollyland invited global audiences to engage and co-create.

The Sound Museum became one of the most engaging highlights. Through topics of culture or tech, participants contributed auditory impressions of their daily lives, languages, and emotions, generating a remarkable 5,044 engagements. From cityscapes to personal expressions, the project turned into a collective "auditory bridge," linking cultures through shared sound and underscoring the WeConnect campaign's core theme of cultural integration.

The Hello World project expanded this vision visually, with participants creating works under the theme "A Fresh Lens on the Familiar." By reinterpreting everyday scenes through diverse cultural perspectives, contributors demonstrated the richness of global creativity and highlighted the resonance of technological collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Theme Song Lab transformed audiences into co-creators. Through an open, participatory process, users crafted music that embodied cross-cultural and cross-regional connections. The initiative received more than 11,000 likes and over 500 heartfelt comments. Two tracks by Patricia Bermúdez & Alonso Degert and by IAMJUSTSKAY & IMTPEE, were selected as the final winning pieces, capturing the spirit of inclusivity and collaboration.

Adding a tangible touch, surprise boxes were shipped globally on September 1, enabling more Hollyland users to share in the joy of discovery.

Though the WeConnect 2025 campaign has concluded, Hollyland reaffirmed its commitment to supporting creators. By advancing technological innovation, the company seeks to empower creativity, strengthen global connections, and demonstrate how the fusion of technology and culture sparks limitless collaboration and inspiration.

