Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 13.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2025 04:36 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StarCharge V2G Products Made A Notable Appearance at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and smart energy solutions, made a notable appearance at IAA Mobility 2025, which is the global event for mobility, sustainability, and tech in Munich. Alongside a well-known automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

StarCharge V2G Products

During this event, StarCharge's V2G Products attracted many visitors from Europe, this will also accelerate the expansion of its products on European markets.

As global leading OEM strategy partner, StarCharge has been deeply engaged in V2G research and development since 2017, with a particular focus on breaking through technological barriers in bidirectional charging. StarCharge V2G products have now received grid connection certification in more than 20 major markets, spanning Europe, North America, Australia, Africa, and Asia. These markets include Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

With proven expertise in local compliance and technical adaptation, StarCharge delivers high-standard and reliable V2G solutions tailored to diverse regional requirements.

StarCharge will continue to innovate clean energy charging technologies, driving the large-scale global deployment of V2G. Looking forward to join forces with all partners to accelerate green energy transition and sustainable zero-carbon future.

StarCharge is set to present its latest V2G product at Booth A101, during All Energy Australia, 29-30 October 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771951/StarCharge_V2G_Products.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-v2g-products-made-a-notable-appearance-at-iaa-mobility-2025-302555608.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.