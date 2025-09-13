Peraso Inc.: Peraso Provides Update on Strategic Review Process and Clarifies Communications Regarding Mobix Labs Proposal

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today issued an update in connection with its ongoing strategic review process.

As previously disclosed, the Company held a limited exploratory call with Mobix Labs, Inc. ("Mobix Labs") on September 10, 2025. The call was conducted on a non-confidential basis and Peraso did not share any material non-public information. Similarly, Mobix Labs was advised that any information it chose to provide would not be treated as confidential and may be disclosed by Peraso, if necessary or advisable. The purpose of the call was to allow Peraso to better understand Mobix Labs' revised unsolicited proposal dated September 4, 2025 and subsequent correspondence.

Following the call, Mobix Labs issued a public statement describing the discussion. To ensure clarity for all stakeholders, the Company notes that it did not respond to Mobix Labs' proposal or agree to continue discussions during the call. The Company has since sent a letter to Mobix Labs to clarify its position. Following the call, the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously decided that any engagement with Mobix Labs, if pursued by the Company, will occur in accordance with the Company's established process. While Mobix Labs has not agreed to participate under the Company's standard confidentiality agreement, which includes customary standstill protections that help ensure orderly engagement and prevent coercive tactics during evaluation, the Company's invitation for Mobix Labs to join the process on those terms remains open.

Peraso continues to evaluate all credible proposals with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. Multiple parties, which have executed mutual confidentiality agreements with customary standstill provisions, are actively participating in the Company's strategic review.

The Company remains committed to acting in the best interests of all stockholders and conducting its process in a manner that is fair, disciplined, and consistent with its fiduciary duties.

