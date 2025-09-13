Lateral Flow Assay Components Market worth US$486.2 million by 2030 with 4.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Lateral Flow Assay Components Market, valued at US$378.4 million in 2024, stood at US$392.4 million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$486.2 million by the end of the period. Market growth is driven by increasing health awareness and the shift toward lifestyle and home-based healthcare, as more consumers adopt self-monitoring and rapid testing solutions. The high prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing elderly population further boost demand for convenient and reliable diagnostics. The increasing use of home-based tests and the rising adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing in hospitals, clinics, and remote settings also support market expansion. However, inconsistent performance of LFAs and competition from alternative diagnostic technologies may limit growth somewhat. Opportunities are emerging from expanding applications of LFA components across clinical diagnostics, food safety, and environmental monitoring, while challenges include limited reimbursements in certain regions and the need for specialized storage and shipping to maintain component performance.

By product, the lateral flow assay components market is divided into membranes, pads, and other parts. In 2024, membranes held the largest share because they are essential as the base material where test and control lines are placed to detect analytes. Their structural and chemical features directly influence assay sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility, making them crucial for overall test performance. In this segment, nitrocellulose remains the top material due to its excellent protein-binding ability and proven reliability in diagnostics. However, alternatives such as cellulose acetate, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), charge-modified nylon, and polyethersulfone (PES) are increasingly popular for their resistance to chemicals, controlled flow rates, and compatibility with various assay chemistries. Membranes come in different pore sizes, with capillary flow time being an important factor in selection-faster flow results in quicker outcomes, while slower flow enhances sensitivity, requiring a balance based on the application. This flexibility allows membranes to be used across many diagnostic fields, including infectious disease testing, chronic disease management, food safety, and veterinary use. Ongoing advances in membrane reproducibility, surface chemistry, and uniformity continue to reinforce their market leadership, ensuring membranes remain the key component of the LFA market and the segment that generates the most revenue in 2024.

By technique, the lateral flow assay components market is divided into sandwich assays, competitive assays, and multiplex detection assays. In 2024, sandwich assays held the largest market share, thanks to their superior sensitivity, specificity, and effectiveness in detecting larger analytes like viral antigens, bacterial pathogens, and key clinical biomarkers. This format depends on the analyte being 'sandwiched' between two highly specific antibodies, creating a signal that directly correlates with analyte concentration and allows for reliable, quantitative results. The dominance of sandwich assays is supported by their widespread use in diagnostic tests such as pregnancy testing (hCG), infectious disease screening (HIV, hepatitis B, H. pylori), and cardiac marker detection (troponin, CK-MB, myoglobin). Their ability to consistently produce strong control line signals-regardless of analyte levels-further boosts diagnostic reliability, which is crucial in both clinical and home testing. As demand for point-of-care solutions rises, the need for membranes, conjugate pads, and nanoparticles optimized for sandwich assay formats continues to increase. Conversely, competitive assays remain useful for small molecules with a single antigenic site, especially in applications like drug-of-abuse testing and food safety. Meanwhile, multiplex detection assays are gaining importance because of their capacity to identify multiple targets at once. Nevertheless, the widespread clinical usefulness and proven accuracy of sandwich assays make them the main driver of component usage globally in the lateral flow assay components market.

By geography, the lateral flow assay components market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, held the largest market share in 2024, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, a large patient population for chronic and infectious diseases, and quick adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies. The region's leadership is driven by a high disease burden that creates steady demand for rapid diagnostics. According to the CDC (2024), chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes remain the main causes of disability and healthcare spending in the U.S., totaling nearly USD 4.5 trillion annually (17.3% of GDP). Infectious diseases also continue to drive growth, with syphilis cases among women aged 15-44 increasing by 6.8% between 2022 and 2023, and congenital syphilis cases rising by 3%-highlighting the ongoing need for accurate and accessible point-of-care testing. Additionally, academic and research institutions throughout the U.S. and Canada are playing a vital role in developing assay formats, boosting demand for high-performance membranes, pads, and nanoparticle labels. Government initiatives focused on promoting cost-effective diagnostics amid rising healthcare costs have also made LFAs attractive alternatives to centralized laboratory testing. The presence of leading suppliers-such as Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Fortis Life Sciences, and DCN Diagnostics-further enhances the regional landscape through innovation, partnerships, and increased production capacity. Collectively, these factors cement North America's position as the largest revenue-generating regional market for LFA components in 2024.

Prominent players in the lateral flow assay components market are Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Ahlstrom (Finland), Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd. (India), DCN Diagnostics (US), Fortis Life Sciences, LLC. (US), Cobetter (China), Axiva Sichem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nupore Filtration Systems(India), BALLYA (China), EQUINOX (China), Cytodiagnostics Inc (Canada), Porex (US), KENOSHA (Netherlands), AntiTeck Life Sciences Limited (China), Minipore Micro Products (India), Prahas Healthcare (India), NanoHybrids (US), ProGnosis Biotech S.A. (Greece), Lateral Dx (UK), Bangs Laboratories (US), BBI Solutions (Canada), Sona Nanotech (Canada), and Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China).

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation is a global leader in science and technology with a strong presence in the lateral flow assay components market, including membranes, pads, and nanoparticle solutions essential for manufacturing LFAs. The company has strategically expanded its portfolio through high-value acquisitions, notably Pall Corporation in 2015 (USD 13.8 billion) and the GE Biopharma business in 2020 (renamed Cytiva, acquired for USD 21 billion), significantly strengthening its expertise in membrane technology and diagnostic consumables. To further increase its global capacity, Danaher invested in Cytiva's manufacturing expansion in Pune, India (2023), which included advanced equipment relevant to LFA component production, such as tangential flow and virus filtration systems. Through Cytiva, Danaher continues to deliver high-performance materials that enhance assay sensitivity, reproducibility, and scalability. The company mainly pursues growth through strategic acquisitions and infrastructure investments, ensuring ongoing innovation in diagnostic component manufacturing. These efforts have solidified Danaher's position as a leading player in the global lateral flow assay components market, providing critical solutions that support point-of-care and rapid diagnostic testing worldwide.

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sartorius AG is a leading global provider of bioprocess solutions and laboratory technologies, operating through two main segments-Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. The latter supplies laboratory products, consumables, and analytical tools to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and academic research institutions. Within this division, Sartorius offers LFA components, particularly nitrocellulose membranes, which serve as the substrate for test and control line deposition. These membranes are valued for their reproducibility, consistency, and ability to meet the quality standards required in rapid diagnostic test manufacturing. Sartorius emphasizes technology-driven, customer-focused innovation and sustained R&D investment, allocating USD 212.9 million in 2024 to research and development. Expanding manufacturing capacity and expertise in filtration and fluid management further strengthen its support for assay developers with scalable, high-performance components. By combining scientific expertise with a broad distribution network, Sartorius has positioned itself as a trusted partner for the LFA ecosystem, supporting infectious disease diagnostics, food safety testing, and veterinary healthcare. These strengths establish Sartorius as a key contributor to innovation and growth in the global lateral flow assay components market.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA is a leading global supplier of life science tools and technologies, operating through three divisions-Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics. Its Life Science segment, further divided into Science & Lab Solutions, Process Solutions, and Life Science Services, supports biotech, pharmaceutical, academic, and industrial markets. Within this, the Science & Lab Solutions unit drives the company's role in the lateral flow assay components market by providing essential materials for diagnostic test manufacturing. In 2024, Merck began constructing its first U.S. facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, dedicated to producing Hi-Flow Plus lateral flow membranes-key substrates for rapid diagnostic kits, including COVID-19 tests. Supported by a USD 136.7 million US Department of Defense contract, this initiative strengthens domestic supply chains and broadens Merck's North American presence. By expanding capacity, enhancing supply security, and focusing on customer-driven innovation, Merck continues to solidify its competitive position in diagnostic components. Its dependable, high-performance membranes and consumables make it a trusted partner for diagnostic manufacturers worldwide and a key player in the global LFA components ecosystem.

