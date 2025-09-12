Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 20:42 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Malaga Financial Corp.: Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 85th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on September 23, 2025. The dividend will be paid out on or about October 1, 2025. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with this 25-cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.89% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $20.43. We are grateful for the efforts of our colleagues which has positioned us to declare this 85th consecutive quarterly cash dividend."

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. For over fifteen years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer's premier Top 5-Star rating for the 71st consecutive quarter as of June 2025. Since 1985, Malaga Bank has been delivering competitive consecutive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank's web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact:Randy Bowers
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Malaga Financial Corporation
(310) 375-9000
rbowers@malagabank.com


