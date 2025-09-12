Ascot Resources Ltd.: Ascot Provides Update on Listing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQB: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") has received a letter from the Continued Listing Committee ("Committee") of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") stating that the Committee has determined to delist the Company's common shares effective at the close of market on October 10, 2025 (the "Delisting Date") for failing to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX. On April 10, 2025, the Company announced that the TSX had commenced a delisting review and that it could provide no assurance as to the outcome of such review and the continued qualification for listing of the common shares. The Company intends to pursue an alternative listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). While the Company intends to transition its listing to the TSXV on or prior to the Delisting Date to avoid interruptions in trading, there can be no assurances that the transition will occur by that date or at all.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

James A. (Jim) Currie

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC. Email: AOT@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQB under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the alternate listing on the TSXV. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks related to the need for TSXV approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Ascot's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Ascot's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 24, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward- looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to the TSXV acceptance of the Company's listing application and timing of this acceptance. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.