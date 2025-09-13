Multimedios Televisión renews capacity on EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite for media distribution.

Reinforcing 25-year collaboration and Eutelsat's strategic video neighbourhood over Mexico and Central America.

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces the renewal of its multi-year partnership with Multimedios Televisión, one of Mexico's top free-to-air (FTA) broadcasters and part of Grupo Multimedios, the major national media conglomerate. The new agreement secures capacity in C-band on the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite, further solidifying Eutelsat's role as a trusted partner in the region's content delivery ecosystem.

Multimedios Televisión is a Spanish-speaking national TV network with a strong presence in northeastern and northcentral Mexico, the southwestern United States, Costa Rica and cable IPTV households throughout Latin America. It is part of Grupo Multimedios, a media powerhouse with holdings in television, radio, publishing and entertainment. The network's programming features locally produced news, sports, children's content and variety shows designed for mass appeal.

Under this agreement, Multimedios Televisión will continue to use EUTELSAT 117 West A to distribute its Spanish-speaking content to cable operators across Mexico and Latin America, as well as DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) sites in Mexico and Costa Rica.

With over two decades of uninterrupted collaboration, Eutelsat and Multimedios Televisión have built one of the most stable and effective satellite distribution networks in the region. The agreement reaffirms EUTELSAT 117 West A as a leading video neighbourhood for broadcasters in Latin America, offering broad coverage, high reliability and robust reach for content providers.

Jose Ignacio Gonzalez-Nuñez, SVP, America Sales Video Business Unit for Eutelsat said: "We are proud to continue this journey with Multimedios Televisión, a valued partner and pillar of our video neighbourhood in Mexico. This renewal reflects the confidence in our infrastructure and our commitment to supporting leading FTA broadcasters in delivering content reliably and at scale

"Eutelsat has been a trusted partner for more than 25 years. This renewed agreement guarantees the continuity and quality of our broadcast operations across Latin America, enabling us to reach millions of homes with the content that defines Multimedios," said Orlando García Valle, Director de Operaciones at Multimedios Televisión.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

