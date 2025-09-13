Anzeige
13.09.2025 12:02 Uhr
DBA Talent Management: James Marchioni Cast in Leading Role for Global Entertainment Platform Project

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / Actor and entrepreneur James Marchioni has been confirmed for a leading role in an upcoming production with one of the world's premier sports entertainment platforms. The project, currently in development, will feature action coordination by a vertical director whose past credits include collaborations with Jackie Chan and Brad Pitt.

The role represents Marchioni's most significant screen performance to date. He has built a résumé that spans both digital and traditional formats, including appearances in We Will Love Again, where he portrayed Peter Smith across 53 episodes, as well as roles in Furthermore, Leave You to Save You, and digital-first projects such as Keeping Up With the Gonzalez's and Hannah Stocking. His participation in a variety of shorts, mini-series, and online productions reflects a steady progression toward larger opportunities in television and film.

Marchioni's involvement in the new project underscores the continued crossover between sports and entertainment platforms, where audience demand increasingly favors content that combines athletic performance with storytelling. Details of the production, including release schedule and distribution partners, will be announced at a later stage.

Outside of acting, Marchioni maintains a track record in business and entrepreneurship. He is the owner of CamoVets, a veteran-operated home services company specializing in junk removal and power washing. He also contributes to his family's venture, established with $10,000 in startup capital and successfully operating for more than a decade. Beyond these businesses, Marchioni is active in the trading sector through Apex Trader Funding.

With these ventures, Marchioni has built a dual profile as both performer and entrepreneur. His work across industries is supported by a significant digital presence, including an Instagram following of more than 485,000 and a TikTok audience of over 194,000. This digital reach reinforces his ability to connect with broad and diverse communities, bridging traditional media, business, and online platforms.

The upcoming sports-platform project places Marchioni at the center of a production designed to highlight athleticism, discipline, and performance. Industry observers point to the significance of pairing emerging talent with coordinators and creative teams who have worked with some of the most recognizable names in film. For Marchioni, the role is positioned as both a career milestone and an expansion of his professional scope across entertainment and business.

Further announcements regarding cast, production details, and release timeline will follow from the producers.

Contact Information

Deb Burger
Talent Management
dbatalentmanagement@gmail.com
8584052200

.

SOURCE: DBA Talent Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/james-marchioni-cast-in-leading-role-for-global-entertainment-pl-1072822

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
