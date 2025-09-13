Anzeige
13.09.2025 15:50 Uhr
Tectum Roofing Launches RAM Program to Protect Colorado's Commercial Properties

"New Risk Assessment and Maintenance (RAM) Program Aims to Enhance Roof Longevity, Improve Safety, and Reduce Costs for Local Businesses Across Colorado"

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / Tectum Roofing, Colorado's premier commercial roofing contractor, today announced the official launch of its Roof Asset Management (RAM) Program - a preventative maintenance and emergency response service designed to help property owners and managers maximize the lifespan and performance of their commercial roofing systems.

Tectum Roofing

Tectum Roofing
Tectum Roofing

With 95% of company operations dedicated to commercial and industrial projects, Tectum Roofing developed the RAM Program in response to growing demand from Colorado businesses for predictable maintenance, lower lifecycle costs, and immediate emergency support.

Addressing a Critical Need for Property Managers

Commercial roofs are among the most expensive assets in a building, yet they are often the least maintained. Neglected systems result in unexpected leaks, tenant disruption, and costly replacements years ahead of schedule.

The RAM Program directly solves this problem by combining scheduled inspections, detailed reporting, and preventative repairs with on-call emergency response. The program is designed to protect investments, extend system life, and give property owners clear budgeting visibility for future roofing needs.

Key Benefits of the RAM Program

- Annual & Semi-Annual Inspections - Comprehensive evaluations using drones, thermal imaging, and core testing when needed.
- Detailed Reporting - Condition reports with photos, repair recommendations, and cost forecasting.
- Preventative Maintenance - Scheduled service for drains, sealants, flashings, and minor repairs to avoid costly emergencies.
- Emergency Response Priority - RAM members receive first-in-line service after Colorado's frequent hail and windstorms.
- Lifecycle Budgeting - Clear 5-, 10-, and 20-year cost planning so owners can manage capital expenses.

Investing in Colorado Businesses

The RAM Program reflects Tectum Roofing's long-term commitment to the Colorado commercial market. By combining inspection technology with field expertise, the program helps facility managers make data-driven decisions and eliminates the guesswork from roof management.

"Commercial roofs are not just an expense - they're an investment," said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Tectum Roofing. "Our RAM Program ensures that investment is protected. Property managers no longer have to wait for a leak to discover a problem. With our inspections, reporting, and emergency response, we keep businesses operating without disruption."

Backed by Proven Commercial Expertise

Tectum Roofing has delivered thousands of successful commercial projects across Colorado, including warehouses, retail centers, industrial plants, and office buildings. Its crews are certified by leading manufacturers to install and maintain TPO, PVC, EPDM, and metal roofing systems, ensuring RAM members receive maintenance that preserves manufacturer warranties and maximizes system life.

About Tectum Roofing

Tectum Roofing is a Colorado-based commercial roofing contractor specializing in reroofing, new construction, and roof asset management. With a focus on 95% commercial projects, advanced inspection technology, and a culture of safety and craftsmanship, Tectum Roofing partners with property owners, developers, and general contractors to deliver roofing solutions built for long-term performance.

Media Contact
Sean Moriarty
Tectum Roofing
Phone: (719) 455-7663
Email: admin@weroof.com
Website: www.weroof.com

Contact Information

Sean Moriarty
CEO
sean@weroof.com

.

SOURCE: Tectum Roofing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/tectum-roofing-launches-ram-program-to-protect-colorados-commercial-properties-1072826

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.