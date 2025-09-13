Anzeige
Samstag, 13.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
13.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
New to The Street to Broadcast Episode 686 Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running financial media television platforms, will air its 686th episode nationwide on Bloomberg Television tonight, Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST.

This milestone episode will spotlight four innovative companies making waves in their industries:

  • NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI)

  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

  • Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)

  • Ton Strategy Company (NASDAQ:TONX)

Sponsored Programming and Commercial Support

As part of its signature sponsored programming format, the broadcast will also feature national television commercials from:

  • Synergy CHC (OTCQB:SNYR)

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

  • The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV) showcasing its breakthrough product SPRYNG

By combining in-depth interviews with commercial placements, New to The Street delivers a powerful mix of storytelling and brand amplification designed to reach investors, business leaders, and consumers nationwide.

"Episode 686 underscores our mission to spotlight innovative companies and amplify their stories across trusted media channels," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "With a distribution model that integrates television, digital, outdoor, and social media, we continue to deliver unmatched exposure and credibility for our clients."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand known for its trusted coverage of public and private companies, visionary entrepreneurs, and disruptive innovations. For more than 15 years, the show has aired weekly on national television, including Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, as sponsored programming.

Broadcast from iconic venues such as the Nasdaq MarketSite and the New York Stock Exchange, the program pairs national TV distribution with a dynamic digital ecosystem. With more than 3.42 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street ranks among the top financial media channels online. Its social platforms-spanning LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube-extend client reach even further, while its Times Square billboards (Nasdaq Tower, Reuters 42nd Street) generate tens of millions of monthly impressions.

The brand's proprietary Predictable Media model ensures consistent, measurable exposure across television, digital, outdoor, and earned media channels. This integrated approach has made New to The Street a go-to platform for companies seeking to build visibility, credibility, and long-term shareholder engagement.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-episode-686-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-at-1072837

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
