Action Behavior Centers Partners with El Paso Chihuahuas for Autism Awareness Night

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is proud to partner with the El Paso Chihuahuas for a special Autism Awareness Night at Southwest University Park this Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The evening will feature ABC as one of the game's spotlight partners, with messaging displayed on the jumbotron throughout the night. Families attending the game can also visit the ABC booth on the concourse to learn more about autism diagnostic support and ABA therapy services, connect with local clinicians, and enjoy interactive games and raffle giveaways.

"Action Behavior Centers is honored to support families in the El Paso community," said Matt Stringer, Chief Marketing Officer at ABC. "Partnering with the Chihuahuas allows us to bring greater awareness to autism and highlight the positive outcomes children with autism can achieve through ABA therapy."

ABC provides diagnostic support services and individualized ABA therapy for children ages 18 months to 8 years old at three El Paso centers: The Canyons at Cimarron, Stoneridge, and Pebble Hills. Each ABA center is staffed by a dedicated team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) who work closely with families to help children reach milestone moments.

Game Day Highlights

Matchup: El Paso Chihuahuas vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025; gates open at 5:30 p.m. MDT, first pitch at 6:35 p.m. MDT

Location: Southwest University Park, Downtown El Paso

Fireworks Spectacular: Cap off an unforgettable night at the ballpark with fireworks lighting up the sky after the final out. Each show is specially choreographed to match the night's theme, making for a one-of-a-kind experience you won't want to miss.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 300+ locations nationwide. Visit www.ActionBehavior.com to find a center near you.

ABC Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer, Action Behavior Centers

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

About the El Paso Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Since 2014, the Chihuahuas have provided high-quality, family-friendly entertainment at Southwest University Park, located in the heart of downtown El Paso. The ballpark, recognized as Baseballparks.com's Ballpark of the Year, blends modern amenities with El Paso's historic character and offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience. Learn more at www.epchihuahuas.com

El Paso Chihuahuas Media Contact

info@epchihuahuas.com

(915) 533-2273

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-partners-with-el-paso-chihuahuas-for-autism-a-1072735