Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2025) - Biotegy Corporation, founded by Dr. Hsu-Wei Fang has recently been featured in a report by The Icons, highlighting a series of important milestones that strengthen Taiwan's position in the global medical technology landscape.





Dr. Hsu-Wei Fang leads his team in turning research into medical devices that directly address clinical needs. From material design to regulatory validation, Biotegy Corporation's role is to streamline processes, reduce risks and ensure that outcomes genuinely reach the clinical setting. (Photo: Biotegy Corporation)



Biotegy first drew attention for achieving Class II certification for barbed sutures and lifting threads in just over two years, far faster than the typical approval timeline. This achievement demonstrated that locally developed innovation in Taiwan can successfully pass the world's most rigorous scrutiny and enter the market on its own merits.

The company soon advanced into higher-level categories, securing two Class III medical device certifications within three years-one for a polylactic acid (PLA) dermal filler and another for a modified-starch haemostatic agent. Both products underwent extensive clinical trials and multi-stage regulatory review. The PLA filler has since been certified internationally and introduced to overseas markets, confirming Biotegy's capability to deliver products that meet global demand.

In September 2025, Biotegy made its international debut at the Thailand International Medical Exhibition, one of Asia's leading industry platforms. The company presented its degradable polymer platform and met with distributors, investors, and potential partners from around the world. The exhibition marked a decisive step in Biotegy's global expansion and highlighted Taiwan's growing presence in advanced healthcare solutions.

The company's rapid progress is seen as a reflection of Taiwan's transition from a support role in global supply chains to becoming a source of original innovation. By earning high-level certifications, expanding distribution abroad, and gaining visibility through international exhibitions, Biotegy has shown that "Made in Taiwan" medical technology can compete directly at the highest levels of the industry.

Commenting on the company's mission, Dr. Hsu-Wei Fang stated: "From the beginning, our goal has been clear: research must not remain in the laboratory-it must reach patients. By achieving certifications and expanding into global markets, we are proving that Taiwan can stand on its own capabilities and deliver world-class medical technology."

With its expanding international footprint, Biotegy continues to strengthen Taiwan's position in global healthcare. The company's achievements provide a signal of how domestic innovation can evolve into internationally recognised solutions, contributing to both industry growth and patient outcomes worldwide.

