ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
Ascentiz Unveils the World's First Modular Exoskeleton-Featuring Swappable Knee & Hip Joint Modules

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2025 / Ascentiz announced the launch of the world's first modular exoskeleton, enabling users to swap between two professional-grade Hip and Knee Modules to fit all activities. It is a breakthrough that frees users from the limitations of single mode, which often forces a choice between instant boosting or long-distance endurance. For more info, visit here.

The concept of modular is built around two swappable modules. The H module powers uphill climbs and long treks, offsetting up to 65 lbs of load and boosting leg strength by 35%. Hikers can reach the summit in half the time with up to 30% less effort, and on flat ground can sprint at 17.4 mph(28 km/h). With one click, users can switch to the K Module, which works as a built-in shock absorber, cushioning the joints and muscles during high-intensity activities. It lifts up to 216 lbs across both legs and reduces fall risk by 40%. Both are connected to the Exo-Belt, a control hub with universal accessory slots, adjustable fit, and mission-ready customization.

Three core technologies work in harmony to power the Ascentiz experience. The high-performance quasi-direct drive motor delivers 900 W of burst output and 52 Nm/kg power density, giving the H Module instant climbing and sprinting power while stabilizing the K Module with shock-absorbing torque. The top-tier battery offers up to 12.5 miles (20 km) or 10 hours of continuous assistance, with performance that lasts through any challenge. Inside, the intelligent AI chipset achieves 99.5% recognition accuracy, responds in under 500 ms, and switches scenarios in 200 ms, making assistance feel predictive, seamless, and secure.

"Throughout history, every tool humans have created was born from the desire to extend our physical limits. That pursuit continues today. Exoskeletons are the most direct interface between technology and the human body," said Tian Wang, Founder of Ascentiz. "Ascentiz brings medical-grade exoskeleton technology into everyday life. Built on an open, expandable framework, today's H & K modules are just the beginning. We plan to invite every user and innovator to co-create more exoskeleton modules and achieve infinite expansion."

Thoughtfully designed around how people actually move and use their bodies, Ascentiz brings the next-generation tech that enhances every step. Whether you're conquering a mountain trail, navigating city streets, or working long shifts, users feel lighter, more stable, and less fatigued. To learn more, visit here.

About Ascentiz
Founded in 2023, Ascentiz is a North America-based pioneer in wearable robotics, dedicated to building modular, high-performance exoskeletons that enhance human movement. Backed by RoboCT-a global leader in medical robotics with 500+ patents, FDA registration, CE certification, and partnerships with 1500+ rehabilitation centers-Ascentiz builds on this foundation to reimagine clinical-grade technologies into lightweight, intuitive exoskeletons for real-world performance and everyday comfort.

Contact Information

Tian Wang
CEO
info@ascentizexo.com

.

SOURCE: Ascentiz



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ascentiz-unveils-the-worlds-first-modular-exoskeleton-featuring-swappa-1069953

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
