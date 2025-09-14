Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. Signs Services-for-Equity Agreement with JH Hauling & Services LLC

Stock-based payment secures manure hauling for SEQP's Activium Soil composting operations, aligning service provider with company growth.

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2025 / Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. (OTC:SEQP) ("SEQP" or the "Company"), an agricultural waste-to-fertilizer company, today announced that it has signed a services-for-equity agreement with JH Hauling & Services LLC ("JH Hauling"), a Florida-based equine manure hauling and logistics firm. The agreement, dated September 12, 2025, engages JH Hauling to support SEQP's Activium Soil equine waste-to-compost operations in exchange for shares of SEQP's common stock. By issuing stock for services, SEQP is converting an operating expense into an equity partnership, aligning the interests of its service provider with the Company's success while preserving cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, SEQP will issue a total of 1,000,000 restricted common shares (approximately 1.5% of SEQP's outstanding shares) to JH Hauling as consideration for its services. The shares will be issued in two tranches: 500,000 shares upon execution of the agreement and an additional 500,000 shares on the first anniversary (on or about September 12, 2026), contingent on JH Hauling's continued satisfactory performance. The parties agreed to a reference price of approximately $0.60 per share for the transaction, implying a total contract value of roughly $600,000 for the three-year term.

All shares issued to JH Hauling will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period from each issuance date, during which JH Hauling cannot sell or transfer the shares. Following each lock-up period, JH Hauling may sell no more than 5% of the total shares received per month, in compliance with Rule 144 volume limitations, and is prohibited from engaging in any short sales of SEQP stock. These lock-up and leak-out provisions are intended to ensure an orderly market for SEQP's shares and to align JH Hauling's long-term interests with those of other shareholders.

The service agreement has a term of three (3) years, through September 2028. Early termination is permitted for cause by either party at any time, or by either party without cause after the first year with 90 days' prior written notice. The agreement and the associated share issuance were approved by SEQP's Board of Directors on September 10, 2025. Because the shares are being issued as payment for services, they will be issued as restricted securities in a private placement to an accredited investor (JH Hauling) and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933. SEQP obtained an accredited investor representation letter from JH Hauling and is disclosing this agreement in accordance with OTC Markets guidelines for material definitive agreements and unregistered stock issuances.

"This alliance ensures reliability and scalability for our waste removal logistics," said Paulo Santana, Chief Executive Officer of SEQP. "By granting JH an equity interest, we're making them a stakeholder in SEQP's success. They literally have 'skin in the game' to help us expand our composting program and maintain uninterrupted service for the horse farms we serve. We believe this is a win-win - we secure top-tier hauling services, and JH participates in the value we're creating by turning manure into marketable organic fertilizer."

"Partnering with SEQP is a natural fit," said James J. "Justin" Hickey, President of JH Hauling & Services LLC. "We've essentially been working in parallel - we collect the manure and SEQP processes it. Now, by formally integrating our operations, we can optimize the entire chain from stall to soil. The equity component means we share in the upside of improving efficiency and growing the compost business."

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with JH Hauling, anticipated improvements in operations, and the Company's growth prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, operational challenges in integrating services, regulatory changes, market conditions affecting the Company's stock price, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. SEQP undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The common shares to be issued have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and will be issued pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. (SEQP)

Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. is a Florida-based waste management and agricultural products company focused on sustainable solutions for equine waste. SEQP collects horse manure from commercial and private stables and composts it for use as organic fertilizer. Through its Activium Soil division, the Company supplies compost and soil amendments to landscapers, nurseries, and farms throughout South Florida, exemplifying a sustainable, closed-loop approach to equine waste. SEQP is publicly traded on the OTC market (OTC Pink: SEQP) and maintains current reporting status with OTC Markets. For more information, visit www.bioactivium.com.

About JH Hauling & Services LLC

JH Hauling & Services LLC is a private hauling company based in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, specializing in manure removal and logistics services for the equestrian industry. Founded in 2006, JH Hauling has served the Wellington and Loxahatchee equine communities for over 15 years. The company operates a fleet of specialized trucks and is known for reliable, timely service, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in South Florida's world-class equestrian events and facilities. JH Hauling is fully licensed and insured, and is an approved manure hauler by local authorities due to its compliance and service quality.

Contact Information:

Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc.

Paulo Santana - Chief Executive Officer

Email: santanaprivatefinancial@gmail.com

Phone: (561) 308-8206

Website: www.bioactivium.com

SOURCE: Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/santana-equestrian-private-financial-inc.-signs-services-for-equity-agreement-with-jh-h-1072968