Crane Venture Partners LLP: Crane Venture Partners Launches $135M APAC I Fund

Deepening commitment to founders in India, Singapore, and Australia

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane Venture Partners today announced the launch of Crane APAC I, a new $135 million fund dedicated to early-stage founders across India, Singapore, and Australia. This new fund highlights the $450 million in assets Crane now oversees in Europe and Asia-Pacific through its expanded partnership with MassMutual Ventures (MMV).

Crane APAC I reflects the firm's conviction that the next generation of category-defining companies will be born in the region, and that founders deserve a partner with global reach and long-term commitment.

"APAC is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world. With Crane APAC I, we're doubling down on our belief that the most ambitious founders deserve an investor that will back them from the very beginning and stay with them for the long haul," said Scott Sage, Co-founder and Partner at Crane Venture Partners. "This fund builds on our proven approach in Europe and the U.S., and enables us to help founders in India, Singapore, and Australia accelerate from day zero to global category leadership."

Local Leadership, Global Platform

Crane already has an established team on the ground in Asia-Pacific, with deep experience supporting early-stage founders in FinTech, HealthTech, Security, AI and beyond.

"Founders here are building bold companies that can compete on a global stage," said Carlos Jo Loo, Partner at Crane Venture Partners in Singapore, who previously specialized in FinTech and Enterprise SaaS investments for MMV in APAC. "With the launch of Crane APAC I, we can combine our regional expertise with Crane's global platform to help entrepreneurs scale faster, connect with customers in Europe and the U.S., and ultimately build enduring businesses."

Backing Early-Stage Founders with Global Ambition

Seed to Series A focus : Crane will invest first checks early and follow on deeply, with conviction across AI-native software, infrastructure, security, and deep tech.

: Crane will invest first checks early and follow on deeply, with conviction across AI-native software, infrastructure, security, and deep tech. Local expertise, global reach : Crane's APAC team brings years of experience in the region, now backed by Crane's platform team to guide founders from their very first steps through global expansion.

: Crane's APAC team brings years of experience in the region, now backed by Crane's platform team to guide founders from their very first steps through global expansion. Bridge to global markets: Crane will help APAC founders access customers and partners in Europe and the U.S., accelerating their path to global category leadership.



APAC I Fund Details $450M Partnership and Global Platform Growth

Following the announcement of the $450M Europe and APAC partnership with MassMutual Ventures, the $135M APAC I fund highlights Crane's continued momentum and long-term commitment to backing ambitious founders across the region. This new fund reflects not only the scale of Crane's global platform, but also its conviction that the region's entrepreneurs deserve a partner with deep local presence and the ability to connect them to customers and markets worldwide.

About Crane Venture Partners

Crane makes high-conviction investments in foundational technologies at the earliest stages, backing ambitious founders from inception through seed. Our commitment extends beyond initial funding-we remain deeply involved as trusted partners, offering hands-on support through critical company-building moments and helping founders refine go-to-market strategies and scale globally.

Since 2015, we've backed category-defining companies across post-quantum security, robotics, infrastructure software, developer tools, and AI systems. With a global perspective spanning the UK, Europe, the U.S., Israel, and Asia-Pacific, we help exceptional founders build companies that redefine what's possible. First to believe. Last to leave.

www.crane.vc

Media Contact David Oro crane@orogroup.com