SINGAPORE, Sept 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Being held for the first time at Sands Expo Convention Centre, Submarine Networks World 2025 will welcome over 1,000 attendees and participants from across the global subsea industry.
Everyone from cable owners/operators, consortium members, technology providers, innovators, consultants, service partners, government entities, financiers, surveying companies - the whole industry - will be onsite at the true "one-stop shop" for any susbea cable project.
"Subsea infrastructure underpins how the world lives and works, making this gathering critical for the industry's future. For 2025, we've brought together an outstanding line-up of leaders to share their insights, while the exhibition floor will showcase solutions designed to drive progress. We're thrilled to welcome the global subsea community back to Singapore for what will be the largest edition yet," said Paul Clark, Managing Director (Asia), Terrapinn.
This year's event features more than 70 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, including Title Sponsor Nokia, Platinum Sponsor Ciena, and Gold Sponsors ASN, Digital Realty, HMN Tech, Mobily, center3, Huawei and Telecom Egypt.
Attendees will hear from 130 influential speakers from every inhabited continent around the world. Both mornings begin with the daily Keynote sessions and then following are six specialist theatres, with three running each day. Choose from: Defence, Cable, Data Centres and CLS, Strategy, Network and O and M.
Keynote Speakers Include:
Abdullah A. Alghonaimi, VP Wholesale Operations, Mobily
Rayan Alsaedi, Senior Advisor, Digital Infrastructure and Communication Deputyship, MCIT (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
Mohamed Eldahshory, Director, Global Projects and Submarine Cable Development, Telecom Egypt
Farhan Mohamed Bouh, Managing Director - Senior Executive Advisor, Djibouti Telecom
Hasnain Ali, Director Permitting and Regulatory Affairs, Pioneer Consulting
Dr. Stephen J McCombie, Professor of Maritime IT Security, NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences
Shimada Shinya, Deputy Director-General for Global Strategy, MIC Japan
Jurgen Hatheier, Vice President International CTO, Ciena
Mark Brownscombe, Senior Director - Commercial and Sales Ops, Ooredoo
Anup Gupta, President - India and SAARC, APTelecom
Ivan Skenderoski, Managing Partner, Salience Consulting
Alpheus Mangale, Group CEO, SEACOM
Carine Romanita, Head of Networks Strategy and SubMarine Systems, Orange
Carlos Casado, VP of Sales, Telxius, Northern Region
Craig Davis, Senior Manager, Electronic Communications, Regulatory Authority Bermuda
Erick W.Contag, President of the Board of Trustees, SubOptic Foundation
Julian Rawle, Associate, Cambridge MC
Nadya Melic, VP - Product and Marketing, FLAG
Russ Matulich, CEO, RTI Advisors
Prenesh Padayachee, Group Chief Digital and Operations Officer, SEACOM
Ubaid Younus, Network Investment Manager - APAC, Meta
Isabelle Paradis, President, HOT Telecom
Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography
For event information and the full conference agenda, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/SNW2025ACNNEWS
Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:
Amira Azli
Marketing Executive
Terrapinn Asia
amira.azli@terrapinn.com
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2025 JCN Newswire