SINGAPORE, Sept 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Being held for the first time at Sands Expo Convention Centre, Submarine Networks World 2025 will welcome over 1,000 attendees and participants from across the global subsea industry.Everyone from cable owners/operators, consortium members, technology providers, innovators, consultants, service partners, government entities, financiers, surveying companies - the whole industry - will be onsite at the true "one-stop shop" for any susbea cable project."Subsea infrastructure underpins how the world lives and works, making this gathering critical for the industry's future. For 2025, we've brought together an outstanding line-up of leaders to share their insights, while the exhibition floor will showcase solutions designed to drive progress. We're thrilled to welcome the global subsea community back to Singapore for what will be the largest edition yet," said Paul Clark, Managing Director (Asia), Terrapinn.This year's event features more than 70 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, including Title Sponsor Nokia, Platinum Sponsor Ciena, and Gold Sponsors ASN, Digital Realty, HMN Tech, Mobily, center3, Huawei and Telecom Egypt.Attendees will hear from 130 influential speakers from every inhabited continent around the world. Both mornings begin with the daily Keynote sessions and then following are six specialist theatres, with three running each day. Choose from: Defence, Cable, Data Centres and CLS, Strategy, Network and O and M.Keynote Speakers Include:Abdullah A. Alghonaimi, VP Wholesale Operations, MobilyRayan Alsaedi, Senior Advisor, Digital Infrastructure and Communication Deputyship, MCIT (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)Mohamed Eldahshory, Director, Global Projects and Submarine Cable Development, Telecom EgyptFarhan Mohamed Bouh, Managing Director - Senior Executive Advisor, Djibouti TelecomHasnain Ali, Director Permitting and Regulatory Affairs, Pioneer ConsultingDr. Stephen J McCombie, Professor of Maritime IT Security, NHL Stenden University of Applied SciencesShimada Shinya, Deputy Director-General for Global Strategy, MIC JapanJurgen Hatheier, Vice President International CTO, CienaMark Brownscombe, Senior Director - Commercial and Sales Ops, OoredooAnup Gupta, President - India and SAARC, APTelecomIvan Skenderoski, Managing Partner, Salience ConsultingAlpheus Mangale, Group CEO, SEACOMCarine Romanita, Head of Networks Strategy and SubMarine Systems, OrangeCarlos Casado, VP of Sales, Telxius, Northern RegionCraig Davis, Senior Manager, Electronic Communications, Regulatory Authority BermudaErick W.Contag, President of the Board of Trustees, SubOptic FoundationJulian Rawle, Associate, Cambridge MCNadya Melic, VP - Product and Marketing, FLAGRuss Matulich, CEO, RTI AdvisorsPrenesh Padayachee, Group Chief Digital and Operations Officer, SEACOMUbaid Younus, Network Investment Manager - APAC, MetaIsabelle Paradis, President, HOT TelecomAlan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeographyFor event information and the full conference agenda, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/SNW2025