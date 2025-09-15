BINTAN CELLULAR INDONESIA (BCI): BCI Shines at the RE+2025 Energy Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI, an Indonesian solar cell manufacturer, achieved remarkable success at the 2025 RE+ Expo held in Las Vegas from September 8-11. As North America's largest clean energy platform, RE+ brought together global industry leaders, where BCI (PT.BINTAN CELLULAR INDONESIA) BCI demonstrated its technological prowess in solar cells and established valuable partnerships.

The BCI booth was always crowded with visitors. BCI comprehensively displayed its product lines covering high-efficiency cells and next-generation ultra-high-efficiency technologies. Its full range of photovoltaic cells have won wide acclaim from the professional audience with their ultra-high conversion efficiency, ultra-low energy consumption design and excellent temperature coefficient performance. It is worth noting that the core products have passed a number of international authoritative tests and comply with the compliance guidelines of the North American market, providing local customers with a reliable option for quick landing.

The event generated overwhelming industry interest in BCI. Numerous potential clients engaged in in-depth discussions, expressing strong cooperation intentions. This enthusiastic response validates BCI's technological strengths and market competitiveness in the global renewable energy sector.

BCI remains committed to driving the clean energy transition through continuous innovation. Leveraging our manufacturing base in Indonesia, we are actively strengthening the connection between Southeast Asian production capacity and the North American market. Moving forward, BCI will collaborate with global photovoltaic partners to contribute to a sustainable energy future worldwide.

