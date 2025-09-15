Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
15.09.2025 06:02 Uhr
Liberty Supports Women-Led Businesses with Flexible Business Loan Solutions

With more women leading small businesses, access to business loans from inclusive lenders like Liberty could help to drive growth.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Around 35% of small businesses in Australia in 2025 are owned or led by women. Despite this growing presence, many women entrepreneurs continue to face significant hurdles, particularly when it comes to securing funding.

In 2024, just 2% of total capital raised in Australia went to all-female founded teams. And only 15% of investments supported startups with at least one woman in the founding team. These figures highlight a persistent gap in financial support for women in business.

Non-bank lender Liberty offers flexible business loans designed to empower a diverse range of entrepreneurs and support their business ambitions.

"At Liberty, we take a free-thinking approach to lending, working closely with business owners to find solutions that fit their unique needs," said Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto.

Whether it's launching a new venture, expanding operations, or investing in technology, Liberty's business loans offer flexible repayment options, and personalised support to help businesses thrive.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty looks beyond standard criteria to consider each borrower's individual circumstances including limited documentation or variable income.

This inclusive approach could open doors for more women-led businesses to access the funding they need.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Liberty remains committed to helping businesses fuel their next phase of growth.

From startups to scale-ups, Liberty's range of business loan solutions, including low doc options and a business line of credit, are designed to support enterprises of all sizes and industries.

"Businesses are as diverse as the people behind them," Ms Pantarotto said.

"That's why our business loan solutions are designed to support enterprises of all sizes and industries."

Beyond business growth, Liberty's lending options can also support other life goals, from growing a property portfolio, to securing a dream car or planning a well-earned getaway.

Liberty remains committed to helping borrowers get and stay financial with lending solutions that reflect flexibility, accessibility and empowerment.

"Our free-thinking approach has seen us help over 900,000 borrowers to reach their goals and we're ready to help many more," said Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty
As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Laura Orchard
Media Coordinator
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-supports-women-led-businesses-with-flexible-business-loan-so-1072116

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.