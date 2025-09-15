Crown88 Upgrades Platform and Transitions Fully to Cryptocurrency Payments

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Crown88 has officially completed a major upgrade to its platforms, marking a significant shift in its business model by fully adopting cryptocurrency as the primary form of payments across all services.

The platform overhaul, executed under the operation of Lone Rock Holding N.V., reflects Crown88's strategic move to align with evolving digital finance trends and the increasing demand for crypto-native gaming experiences.

Full Crypto Integration

Under the new system, Crown88 users are now able to make transactions exclusively through a universal wallet - a multicurrency wallet that supports both crypto and fiat, with the ability to interconvert currencies using its in-house exchange rate. The platform supports a range of major digital currencies, and all transactions are handled via blockchain with confirmation protocols in place to ensure speed and transparency.

Transaction confirmations depend on network conditions but generally complete in less than 5 minutes. Crown88 also provides users with real-time status updates via its in-platform wallet system. Each user is assigned a personal crypto wallet for seamless transactions, and all activities can be reviewed through the account's transaction history report.

Withdrawals require standard KYC verification and are subject to qualified checks on user documentation, as outlined in Crown88's AML policies.

Streamlined User Experience and System Architecture

Alongside the cryptocurrency transition, Crown88's upgraded platform introduces a restructured user interface and backend designed for performance and compliance. The new wallet system consolidates user balances, simplifies the deposit process through QR Code or address input, and enables transparent tracking of funds in and out of the system.

The upgraded Crown88 platform has been architected from the ground up to align the needs of crypto-native users.

Regulatory Oversight and Risk Controls

The company retains its licensing under the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (Licence No. OGL/2024/1701/0924), and has implemented rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols. These include enhanced due diligence for higher-risk users, automated transaction monitoring, and real-time screening of blockchain wallet addresses through third-party compliance services.

Users are required to complete KYC procedures before withdrawals, which involve ID verification, proof of address, and photo-based selfie check holding personalized credentials.

The platform also enforces geo-blocking measures to restrict access from jurisdictions where online gambling is prohibited, ensuring compliance with international standards.

Looking Ahead

This move positions Crown88 among a growing number of gaming operations betting on the blockchain ecosystem. By shifting entirely to cryptocurrency, the platform aims to deliver greater financial privacy, lower transaction fees, and globally accessibility to its users.

The company has hinted that further upgrades are underway, including expanded crypto support and smart contract-based gaming systems.

