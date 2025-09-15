Hamlyn Williams Rebrands to HW3 and Expands into South Africa Following Investment from Meraki Capital

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International recruitment group Hamlyn Williams has rebranded as HW3, marking a new era of growth one year after securing investment from Meraki Capital. The milestone coincides with the opening of a new office in South Africa, further strengthening the company's global footprint.

The rebrand introduces a bold new identity and philosophy, "The Power of Teams," which reflects HW3's shift from transactional hiring towards long-term, collaborative partnerships with clients. Over the past 12 months, HW3 has reported a sales increase of 27%, moved to bigger and better offices in London, New York, San Diego, Amsterdam and Cardiff, made 11 senior hires, and invested more than £2 million in new technology platforms and improvements.

Nick Gordon, Chairman of HW3, said:

"As the world of work evolves, so must recruitment. HW3 represents our commitment to helping organisations build the high-performing teams they need to adapt, grow and deliver sustainable results. This is not just a new name - it's a new mindset, built on collaboration and shared success.

"We've worked extremely hard over the past 12 months, and the launch of our new South Africa office is a key step in our journey. It will serve as an outsourcing hub for the group and reflects our determination to keep moving forward in a challenging economic landscape."

HW3 has also invested in digital platforms, consultant training and enhanced delivery models to strengthen its client offering. The firm's specialist expertise is driving growth in financial services, particularly across compliance, audit, risk and cybersecurity, as well as in life sciences and technology.

Nick Gordon, Chairman of HW3 and founder of Meraki Capital, added:

"When I invested in HW3 through Meraki Capital just over 12 months ago, I saw the potential for transformation. What we've achieved since then demonstrates how Meraki Capital works - by providing strategic support, funding and building ethical partnerships that drive real results. The future of HW3 is very exciting, and this is just the beginning."

About HW3

HW3 (formerly Hamlyn Williams) is a global recruitment firm with offices in London, New York, San Diego, Amsterdam, Cardiff and now South Africa. Specialising in financial services, life sciences and technology, HW3 partners with organisations worldwide to build teams that deliver long-term performance. Guided by the principle of The Power of Teams, HW3 is redefining how recruitment creates value for businesses and professionals.

