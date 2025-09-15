Anzeige
15.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 15 September 2025

Name of applicant:

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

15 March 2025

To:

14 September 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

787,998

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

NIL

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

NIL

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

787,998

Name of contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8732


