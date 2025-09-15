Ecorobotix SA: Ecorobotix opens the door to Ultra-High Precision (UHP) treatment in vegetable farming, a world first

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix SA has reached a new milestone with the launch of its new 2026 crop algorithms. For the first time, an Ultra-High Precision (UHP) sprayer allows non-selective herbicides to be used in vegetable farming. This unique breakthrough radically transforms vegetable weeding: less manual labor, greater profitability, and a sustainable solution to the economic, environmental, and societal challenges facing producers.

"For the first time, we are demonstrating that it is possible to use a non-selective herbicide in a sensitive crop such as broccoli with precision, targeting only weeds while protecting the crop. This is a concrete alternative to selective herbicides, opening up new possibilities for vegetable farming."

- Dominique Mégret, CEO

New Algorithms Now Available

Launching today for pre-orders and available starting in March 2026, new algorithms are opening up unprecedented opportunities for vegetable farming, especially broccoli, cauliflower, and other varieties of cabbage. Also, precision thinning in lettuce and broccoli has arrived.

Popular in North America, this feature allows growers to significantly reduce manual labor, to get more consistent crops, and better yields.

Volunteer potatoes: a key issue for growers

Following promising results in onion and chicory crops, the "Volunteer Potato" algorithm is now also available in the context of carrots. Potato sprouts are a major problem in vegetable farming: they cannot be easily eradicated with traditional chemical methods without damaging the crop and, with no alternative available, growers still have to remove them manually, which is a tedious and costly task. This algorithm offers carrot growers a technology that replaces manual labor with targeted and precise treatment.

Towards even finer differentiation of weeds

Ecorobotix's Plant-by-Plant artificial intelligence (AI) is also reaching new heights by refining its detection capabilities. It no longer simply distinguishes between crops and weeds but identifies classes such as monocots and dicots within crops. This advanced distinction is now available for carrots, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, various cabbages, onions, green beans, spinach, chicory, sugar beet, and rapeseed.

Our algorithms give producers greater control over weed control on their plots, reducing inputs while optimizing each spray application.

A major agronomic breakthrough for vegetable farming

"Weeding carrots has become even more complex since the withdrawal of Metribuzin, a key herbicide. With Ultra-High Precision spraying, it is now possible to carry out catch-up treatments against problems such as potato regrowth, black nightshade, and jimsonweed."

- Simon Gasser, Crop Algorithm & Agronomic Services PM

These innovations open up new prospects for vegetable farming: a massive reduction in manual weeding work, a direct improvement in farm profitability, and effective alternatives to the increasing restrictions on the use of plant protection products.

Upcoming Algorithms for 2026

Ecorobotix is launching a series of algorithms currently under development, available free of charge while being refined. Among these algorithms are: leeks, garlic, celery, potatoes, and ragwort in grasslands.

This launch phase offers producers the opportunity to test Ecorobotix' upcoming Plant-by-Plant technological advances in new crops today. The algorithms already make it possible to expand treatment options while benefiting from ARA's spraying precision.

About Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix is a Swiss B Corporation®-certified company whose mission is to transform agriculture through artificial intelligence and ultra-precise spraying technologies. With more than 25 crop algorithms now supported, its flagship product, ARA, is the world's most versatile ultra-high-precision sprayer, capable of targeting specific crops as well as different types of weeds, whether monocotyledon, dicotyledon, or volunteer potato. It reduces input use by up to 95%, improves yields, and lowers CO 2 emissions. Present in more than 24 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, Ecorobotix is redefining the standards of sustainable crop protection.

Contact - info@ecorobotix.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ef882cc-df61-48ce-9dfd-fdd81d61269d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c32e768-224d-4a16-9ddb-138fa5708329