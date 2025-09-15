Das Instrument RX3 US7616241052 REX AMERIC.RESOURC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2025

The instrument RX3 US7616241052 REX AMERIC.RESOURC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2025



Das Instrument 5TW SE0007387246 LITIUM AB SK1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2025

The instrument 5TW SE0007387246 LITIUM AB SK1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard