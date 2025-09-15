Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Alexander Virgo has joined Evercore ISI as a senior managing director, based in London, covering global multi-industry companies.

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, "In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, cross-sector insights are more valuable than ever. Mr. Virgo's expertise in covering multi-industry companies positions us to better support clients navigating the evolving global landscape."

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, "We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the team. His deep expertise in capital goods research will help us deliver best-in-class insights to our clients. As we continue to deepen our sector expertise, Alex's arrival further strengthens our commitment to serving our client holistically."

Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Industrials Research David Raso said, "We are excited to have Alex join our team at such a pivotal time. His broad perspectives will be invaluable as we continue enhancing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"I am delighted to be joining Evercore ISI at a time of profound change in industrial supply chains. I am excited about the opportunity to combine global insights with deep end-market and regional knowledge to contribute to the continued success of such a respected platform," said Mr. Virgo.

Mr. Virgo brings nearly 25 years of experience covering industrial companies, including 15 years in equity research. Most recently, he co-led European industrials coverage at Bank of America, consistently ranked among the top 3 by Extel/Institutional Investor since 2020, including No. 1 or 2 over the past three years. Previously, he held senior roles at Nomura and Berenberg after beginning his sell-side research career covering U.S. multi-industrials at Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he covered cyclicals at U.S. hedge fund Och Ziff in London and worked in industrials investment banking at UBS.

Mr. Virgo holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London.

