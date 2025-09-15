EQT broadens access to private markets for individual investors - introduces ELTIF evergreen fund

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT introduces a European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) structure to its Nexus evergreen product suite - providing a new way to access private markets to more non-professional individual investors across the EU and EEA

EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity aims to provide exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of EQT's well-established Private Capital strategies investing across healthcare, technology, and services

EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity marks an important step in EQT's European Private Wealth strategy, enabling strategic distribution partnerships in key growth markets

ELTIF 2.0 ("ELTIF") is a European Union legislative regime for a regulated fund structure designed to channel capital into long-term, illiquid asset classes, such as private equity, infrastructure and real estate, enabling access for both eligible individual investors and institutions.

EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity (the "Fund") is an extension of the existing EQT Nexus evergreen product suite. The Fund can give individual investors exposure to a similar portfolio as institutions, focused on EQT's Private Capital strategies spanning early-stage investments, growth and large-scale buyouts, investing in healthcare, technology, and services across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The ELTIF regulatory framework expands access to private markets for the non-professional investor category, increasing coverage to more countries within the EU and EEA, and at a lower minimum investment threshold than traditional private asset structures. Like EQT's broader platform of evergreen products, the Fund will be made available via third-party distributors, including private banks and wealth platforms, with third party subscriptions starting in November 2025.

Peter Beske Nielsen, Global Head of Private Wealth & Evergreen Solutions at EQT, said: "The launch of EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity is an exciting evolution of EQT's European Private Wealth offering, paving the way for new strategic distribution partnerships and client segments that are meaningfully under-allocated to private markets. Today, many individual investors' portfolios are concentrated in shares, bonds, and mutual funds with publicly listed companies - even though public markets only account for a fraction of the total investable economy. The ELTIF expands access to private markets for non-professional investors across the EU and EEA, enabling broader diversification beyond traditional public holdings."

With the launch of EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity, EQT's evergreen platform now includes five evergreen solutions, including private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies and solutions available to eligible individual investors and institutions in a number of jurisdictions in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 266 billion in total assets under management (EUR 141 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 30 June 2025, within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

