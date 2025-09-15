Anzeige
NKT is selected as preferred bidder for high-voltage interconnector project connecting Scotland and England

NKT has been confirmed as the preferred bidder for the offshore high-voltage direct current interconnector, Eastern Green Link 3, by the joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission.

Company Announcement
15 September 2025
Announcement No. 24

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GB transmission owners, SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, have selected NKT as the preferred bidder to provide the 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the interconnector Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3). The power cable connection will have an expected total route length of around 680 km, comprising both on- and offshore cable sections, and will play a central role in ensuring a reliable and clean power supply in the UK by linking the power grids in Scotland and England.

"We are honoured to be selected as the preferred bidder for EGL3, a key project in the upgrade and decarbonisation of Great Britain's power system. This milestone marks the continuation of our strong collaboration with SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the development of the UK's power transmission grid through our extensive experience in large-scale HVDC turnkey projects," says Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.

The EGL3 transmission link is a key component of the major UK investment programme, which aims to upgrade the electricity transmission network and create a resilient and efficient transmission grid which delivers clean and reliable energy throughout the UK.

Important milestone

For the two transmission owners behind the joint venture the preferred bidder agreement is an important step in realising the impressive power cable project.

"Confirming NKT as preferred bidder for the cable system is a major milestone for EGL3. The project will form a vital new part of the UK's electricity backbone, carrying clean, homegrown energy to where it is needed most and helping to deliver a more affordable and secure energy future," says Mark Brackley, Project Director for Eastern Green Link 3 at National Grid Electricity Transmission.

He is supported by James Johnson, Deputy Project Director for Eastern Green Link 3 at SSEN Transmission:

"Appointing NKT as preferred bidder for the subsea cable system marks a significant milestone for EGL3. The project will be vital in unlocking Scotland's vast renewable energy resources, ensuring they can reach homes and businesses across Great Britain, while strengthening the resilience of the transmission network. This announcement is another important step as we work to deliver a network for net zero."

The parties are now proceeding with negotiations with the intention to enter a firm contract.

Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nkt/r/nkt-is-selected-as-preferred-bidder-for-high-voltage-interconnector-project-connecting-scotland-and-,c4233102

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23044/4233102/3666853.pdf

NKT is selected as preferred bidder for high-voltage interconnector project connecting Scotland and England

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nkt-is-selected-as-preferred-bidder-for-high-voltage-interconnector-project-connecting-scotland-and-england-302556095.html

