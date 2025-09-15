Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 09:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aiberzy Launches XG1-370 Mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor for High-Performance Computing

Aiberzy has introduced the XG1-370, a compact yet powerful mini desktop computer equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The device supports up to four simultaneous 4K displays and is designed for professional and entertainment use. Special promotional pricing is available for a limited time.

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Aiberzy, under the Minisforum brand, has launched the XG1-370, a mini desktop computer that combines a small form factor with high-performance capabilities. The device is suited for remote work, gaming, content creation, and multitasking, offering a space-saving alternative to traditional desktop towers.

The XG1-370 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which features 12 cores and 24 threads, delivering high-speed performance for demanding applications such as video editing, software development, and gaming.

The mini PC supports up to four 4K displays simultaneously, making it ideal for users requiring extensive screen real estate. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and a 2.5G Ethernet port to ensure fast and stable internet connectivity for video conferencing and online activities.

To celebrate the launch, Aiberzy is offering the following promotional pricing:

  • 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $815(Reg $1,149)

  • 64GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $942.56(Reg$1,239)

The product is available for purchase on Amazon

Additional features of the XG1-370 include a smart cooling system designed to operate quietly under heavy loads, built-in noise-canceling microphones for clear audio during calls, and multiple ports including USB4 and HDMI 2.1.

A product video is available for viewing, and more information can be found on the Aiberzy Amazon brand store:Amazon Brand Store

Video:XG1-370 AI mini pc

English Version

About Aiberzy:

Aiberzy specializes in developing powerful, compact, and user-friendly technology solutions. It operates as part of the Minisforum family.

Contact Details:

Aiberzy (Minisforum)

The Future Choice for Reinventing Desktop Productivity

24/7 Customer Service: support@aiberzy.com

Follow Aiberzy:

YouTube: @Aiberzy

Facebook: @Aiberzy

Media Contact
Organization: Aiberzy (Minisforum)
Contact Person Name: Coco Smith
Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/EB8331C7-E132-4451-B563-CB9C782B74BA?
Email: support@aiberzy.com
City: KALISPELL
State: MT
Country: United States

SOURCE: Aiberzy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aiberzy-launches-xg1-370-mini-pc-with-amd-ryzen-ai-9-hx-370-processor-1073077

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
