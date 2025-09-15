New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Drawing on more than 25 years of payment industry expertise, Serenity AI today announced an expanded suite of AI-powered payment optimization and monetization tools for merchants, ISOs, and payment professionals. The company's approach reframes payment infrastructure from a cost center into a scalable growth engine.

From Processing to Profit

For decades, merchant services focused on routing transactions while fees, declines, and fraud eroded margins. Serenity AI challenges that status quo by layering intelligent monetization and risk-reduction capabilities directly onto existing checkouts-no replatforming required. Merchants can unlock incremental revenue, reduce costs, and improve outcomes at scale.

With Serenity, merchants typically:

Add an average +$41.53 in net profit per user through AI-guided checkout offers.

through AI-guided checkout offers. Achieve 90%+ subscription uptake when presented via smart billing flows.

when presented via smart billing flows. Lower chargebacks and churn using proactive fraud controls and retention programs.

Convert failed payments into recovered income with decline-recovery paths.

"Payments should no longer be a dead end," said Mary Ashley, a Serenity AI spokesperson. "With 25+ years of expertise and proprietary AI systems, we help merchants and payment professionals turn every transaction into a predictable, compounding source of growth."

A Monetization Suite Built for Today's Margins

Serenity's suite is designed to increase profit per customer without disrupting existing processors or storefronts:

Checkout Cross-Sell Engine - AI-driven upsells and membership offers that boost AOV instantly.

- AI-driven upsells and membership offers that boost AOV instantly. Cashback & Loyalty - White-label rewards with access to 10,000+ brands, improving retention and LTV.

- White-label rewards with access to 10,000+ brands, improving retention and LTV. Decline Monetization - Smart fallback offers that transform failed transactions into recovered profit.

- Smart fallback offers that transform failed transactions into recovered profit. ISO Matchmaking - Pairing high-risk merchants with trusted acquiring partners to speed approvals.

A recent health & wellness brand generated $2.2M in net new profit in 12 months, with a two-week integration and no changes to its primary processor.

AI Intelligence on Enterprise-Grade Rails

Serenity AI analyzes transaction patterns, user behavior, and market signals in real time to power:

Smart retries and proactive fraud detection

Real-time decline recovery paths

Conversion-optimized upsells and loyalty triggers

Lifecycle analytics that reduce churn

All capabilities are delivered with PCI DSS Level 1 certification, GDPR compliance, and a cloud-native architecture providing 99.99% uptime-fit for merchants processing thousands to millions of daily transactions.

Built for Payment Professionals

Serenity AI also enables ISOs, processors, and consultants to differentiate their portfolios. With a white-labeled, fully managed subscription and loyalty layer, partners unlock new residual income streams without additional dev or compliance overhead-accelerating onboarding, strengthening merchant retention, and improving portfolio profitability.

Proof of Impact Across Verticals

An e-commerce brand lifted recurring subscription revenue by 15% in the first month.

in the first month. A high-risk merchant reduced decline-related revenue loss by 20% via decline monetization.

via decline monetization. A digital course creator sold 500+ memberships in one week using Serenity's frictionless upsell.

Expanding a Global Ecosystem

Serenity is becoming the value-adding layer for global payment stacks. With 1M+ members and 150,000+ brands in its loyalty network, the company is scaling across Europe, North America, and fast-growing markets.

"Serenity AI is not a bolt-on gimmick-it's a new standard," Mary Ashley added. "We're building payment infrastructure that is intelligent, compliant, and monetized."

Looking Ahead

As digital commerce accelerates and margins tighten, Serenity AI continues to invest in R&D, compliance, and partnerships to keep clients ahead of the curve. The company's mission is clear: turn every transaction into a growth opportunity and make payments smarter, safer, and more profitable for merchants and payment professionals worldwide.

About Serenity AI

Serenity AI is a global fintech innovator with 25+ years of experience in payment processing, monetization, and risk management. The company specializes in AI-powered payment optimization, checkout cross-sell systems, cashback loyalty, decline monetization, and ISO matchmaking. With enterprise-grade security and a proven track record, Serenity helps businesses reduce fees, recover revenue, and compound growth.

For more information, visit www.joinserenity.ai.

