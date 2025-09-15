Breakthrough technology delivers fully autonomous compliance reviews, achieving up to 94% false positive elimination and speeding up processing by 3x.

Dotfile, Europe's leading AI-powered compliance operating system, today announced Dotfile Autonomy, the industry-first fully autonomous AI platform for Know Your Business (KYB) case review. Autonomy enables fintechs and financial institutions to fully automate routine KYB/AML workflows while maintaining regulatory oversight and end-to-end auditability.

Self-Decisioning Technology

Dotfile Autonomy debuts a sophisticated multi-agent AI architecture, combining a central orchestrator with specialized review agents. The system automatically analyzes cases, determines automation levels, and processes routine compliance reviews without the need for human intervention, escalating only complex cases to human reviewers.

Vasco Alexandre, Cofounder and CEO of Dotfile, commented:

"Our approach delivers huge efficiency gains, while keeping humans in the loop. We think this is the winning combination for an AI that is trusted by our clients and regulators alike." He also added: "AI in compliance holds big promises, but the hard part is implementing all the necessary guardrails that will allow professionals to confidently hand work over to it. This is what we have been focused on from the beginning.

Specialized AI Agent Architecture

Autonomy is an extendable suite of expert agents. They can review and remediate alerts, read documents, verify identities, investigate complex ownership structures, assess creditworthiness, monitor websites, write suspicious activity reports, and even communicate with users. Clients can also build their own agents for specialized tasks in natural language by describing what they want to accomplish. Each agent maintains complete audit trails with contextual explanations.

Measurable Business Impact

Organizations implementing Dotfile Autonomy achieve dramatic operational improvements: case review times are reduced from hours to seconds, higher step-through rates with fewer manual interventions, decreased operational overhead, and customer onboarding compressed from days to minutes. The platform's bulk processing capabilities enable enterprise-scale operations, processing hundreds of cases simultaneously.

About Dotfile

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Paris, Dotfile has raised €8.5 million from leading investors, including Serena Capital and Seaya Ventures. The company serves over 80 innovative financial institutions across 15 countries with AI-powered compliance solutions combining advanced technology and regulatory expertise. Dotfile has achieved 3x year-over-year revenue growth, underscoring the accelerating demand for its solutions.

