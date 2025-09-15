Komoot, the leading outdoor app, is rolling out a fresh new design: The experience is currently live for Web users worldwide, with Mobile slated for release by the end of September.

The updated design-the first in a series of major initiatives outlined within komoot's ambitious new roadmap-introduces a refreshed look and includes significant improvements to the user journey to deliver a more intuitive and enjoyable experience overall. At the same time, komoot's core navigation and workflows remain the same: The result is a modern, intuitive design that still feels familiar to returning users.

The most notable changes include:

A contemporary design. The new look introduces several refreshed design elements-such as color palette, fonts, icons, and illustrations-to elevate and modernize the overall komoot brand and user experience.

"Our goal was to strike a balance between the old and the new," explains Tom Eldred, Product Manager at komoot. "We kept the elements people already love and only reworked the parts we knew could be made simpler and more intuitive. In the end, it's the same komoot our community relies on, just with a fresh perspective."

Built with the community

The new komoot design was built hand-in-hand with the komoot community. The team collected and implemented customer feedback via 110 in-person interviews and over 3,000 online surveys. The initial community response has been favorable: Over 80% of users reported that they preferred the new design, and another 15% said they liked it just as much as the previous version.

First in a series of upcoming product improvements

Since joining the Bending Spoons suite of digital products, komoot has accelerated the rate at which it releases new features and improvements-in the past five months, the team has released over 50 changes for Web, Mobile, and connected devices.

Most recently, the team published a bold roadmap highlighting its key priorities for the coming months. The majority of upcoming changes focus on route discovery and planning, with a sweeping update to the Web Route Planner and the introduction of route descriptions, advanced route filters, preferences, custom saved places, and more.

When previewing the new Web Planner during customer research, cyclist and lifestyle influencer Tegan Phillips commented, "One of my favourite pre-adventure activities is route-planning, which I've always loved doing with komoot. With these new changes, that planning process is going to be even simpler and more beautiful-I'm super excited!"

Beyond these features, komoot users can expect improvements to their on-route experience with a new offline mode on Apple Watch and live navigation updates on Mobile. Finally, in 2025, komoot will leverage rich insights from its large user base to create community Heatmaps and streamlined Highlights, both of which draw upon users' real-life experiences to help others find their next adventure.

With these initiatives, the goal is to improve the everyday user experience and make the platform more intuitive and enjoyable. The full list of previous improvements and details on upcoming features can be viewed here: https://www.komoot.com/product-updates.

About komoot

Komoot is a thriving digital platform for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. It's driven by a simple goal: to help people explore more of the outdoors wherever and however they want. Komoot's mobile apps and platform provide advanced route planning and navigation tools. At the same time, a content-rich feed of unique stories and adventures inspires its community of over 50 million users to explore and share their outdoor experiences and recommendations. For more information, visit komoot.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology businesses, including Brightcove, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, and WeTransfer. Its products are currently used by around 300 million people each month.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com.

