Fourth, a global leader in workforce and inventory management solutions for the hospitality industry, is delighted to announce the general availability of Fourth iQ 2.0, the latest evolution of its widely used AI capability.

Fourth announces the release of the iQ App to supercharge restaurant manager performance.

Fourth iQ 2.0 builds on the transformational impact Fourth's customers have already gained by optimising their scheduling and inventory with AI powered forecasting. The new release introduces the iQ App providing managers with real-time actions and alerts to guide their operational decisions. The powerful, intuitive new app seamlessly integrates with Fourth's established solutions for human resources, scheduling and inventory surfacing prioritised actions in a unified interface that managers access directly on their phone or tablet.

"The iQ App unlocks a new level of manager performance," stated Fourth Co-Founder and CTO Christian Berthelsen while sharing the motivations for developing the app. "Managers face immense demands on their time across many fronts, often leaving little time to ensure they are consistently making the right decision at the right time. Whether that's over-scheduling a shift, stocking out of key ingredients or failing to comply with legislation each individual misstep contributes to a significant commercial impact on the overall business. The iQ App changes this now managers have a helping hand that analyses data 24/7 and continually prioritises the 'next best action'. This ensures every decision they make drives profits and delivers a positive experience for employees and guests."

With the iQ App now generally available, Fourth's customers are already experiencing the benefits. One early adopter is Public House Group, who have rolled out the iQ App to managers across their locations. "The Fourth iQ App is already showing huge potential. I love the daily sales and labour notifications they're simple, clear, and give a real snapshot of performance. Seeing managers prompted to chase deliveries or review performance is exactly the kind of support that makes decision-making easier and operations sharper. It's the kind of innovation I'm really excited about!" stated Public House Operations Manager, Linga Nadarajah.

With uptake of the iQ App expected to be very high, Fourth's customers across restaurants, pubs, cafes, hotels, retail and leisure can take advantage of:

Proactive decision-making: Managers receive alerts throughout the day, prioritised by AI, highlighting the actions that are urgent and drive the greatest commercial impact.

Microlearning for managers: Each alert suggests the action to take and why it matters, upskilling managers on how to make effective decisions.

Enhanced user experience: The all-new app has a slick and intuitive interface, and can be accessed on a range of devices.

Seamless integration: The iQ App directly interfaces with Fourth software applications, with the ability to action tasks directly from the app.

In-built analytics: Managers can review a range of commercial and operational KPIs to ensure they stay on top of the performance of their location.

"We're excited to deliver the iQ App to our customers," said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. "The iQ App empowers managers to be better managers recommending the next best action for your GMs so they can maximise guest experience and profit at each location."

For more information about Fourth's iQ App and how it can drive manager performance in your business, visit the Fourth website or contact hello@fourth.com.

Further updates to the iQ App will follow over the coming months, as the range of actions the app can facilitate continues to expand. The Fourth team will work closely with customers to identify and prioritise the most impactful use cases and rapidly deploy them within the App.

In parallel, Fourth is beginning the beta program for iQ360, a core part of the Fourth iQ 3.0 release slated for early 2026. As the industry's first 'commercial command center', iQ360 introduces a groundbreaking category of enterprise software that unifies insight, orchestration and execution in one platform. By harnessing AI to continuously adapt and prescribe actions, it empowers operators to reduce complexity, protect margins and drive consistent, profitable growth across every location.

iQ360 gives head office complete visibility across all locations, real-time ROI tracking and optimisation capabilities. For example, iQ360 can detect a regional weather shift impacting demand and automatically recommend labour schedule adjustments, protecting profitability. It can also dynamically adjust labour deployment rules in real time ensuring compliance with local regulations while optimising workforce deployment and service levels. In addition, iQ360 can flag emerging stock shortages and proactively redistribute inventory across the estate, preventing waste and safeguarding the guest experience. Rollout of iQ 360 to Fourth's enterprise customers will commence in Spring 2026.

More information on the full capabilities offered by Fourth iQ are available on Fourth's website, where you can book a demo or arrange a call with the commercial team.

