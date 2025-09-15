Nokia Oyj: Nokia deploys world's first 1900 MHz 5G radio network on Deutsche Bahn test track supporting FRMCS

Press Release

Nokia deploys world's first 1900 MHz 5G radio network on Deutsche Bahn test track supporting FRMCS

Nokia's commercial 5G solution fully meets railways' mission-critical needs and the forthcoming FRMCS specifications.

Solution accelerates the digitalization of rail operations, increases capacity and enhances passenger experience.

Ensures railways remain interoperable, efficient and future-ready.

15 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's national railway company, have deployed the world's first commercial 1900 MHz (n101) 5G radio network solution with a 5G Standalone (SA) core, running on live outdoor test tracks. This industry breakthrough positions DB to leverage a modern mobile network on a frequency band dedicated to 5G railway communications in Europe. It also serves as a basis for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), supporting resilient, efficient and more sustainable rail operations through greater digitalization, capacity and service reliability.

This deployment marks a significant step in the railway industry's transition from the legacy Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) to the 5G-based FRMCS standard designed for real-time, mission-critical communications between infrastructure and trains. Built to support full railway automation, FRMCS integrates advanced technologies like AI and underpins a more competitive, capable and future-ready industry.

Rainer Fachinger, Head of Telecom Platforms at DB InfraGO, said: "Deutsche Bahn wants to benefit from modern 5G-based telecommunications to upgrade the railway communication infrastructure. Collaborating with technology experts like Nokia is key for DB to bring the latest innovations into our real-world operations. This deployment on test tracks builds on a successful pre-FRMCS 5G trial conducted with Nokia and aims to standardize our private mobile network as a foundation for further pilots and future rollout."

??The technology is being implemented at DB's digital railway test field in the Ore Mountains (Erzgebirge, Germany), running on live trains. Key features include built-in failover, self-healing capabilities and real-time monitoring to ensure high availability and efficiency. The solution will also be used for the European FP2-MORANE-2 project, which evolves from earlier FRMCS initiatives to advance the digitalization of rail across Europe.

Rolf Werner, Head of Europe at Nokia, said: "Nokia and DB have been frontrunners in advancing FRMCS. We are proud to deliver the first-ever commercial 5G solution that utilizes the 1900 MHz spectrum band on the rail track. This is a milestone that will unlock key benefits for DB, including automated train operations, smart maintenance, and intelligent infrastructure and stations. We believe this launch will serve as an important benchmark for FRMCS upgrades in rail networks around the world in the coming years."

The contract extends Deutsche Bahn's ongoing test trials with Nokia's 5G SA core and 3700 MHz (n78) radio network, while upgrading to a new solution that includes Nokia's 1900 MHz (n101) 5G radio network equipment from its AirScale portfolio and optimized 5G SA core. Designed for a smooth migration from GSM-R to FRMCS, it delivers the high reliability and low latency needed for modern rails.

