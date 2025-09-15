Anzeige
15.09.2025
Novarc Technologies Inc.: NOVARC TO DEBUT SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy at SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN 2025

Unveiled in Europe for the first time, SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy Performs High-Precision Welds with No Operator Intervention

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Sept. 15, 2025, enabling the performance of high-precision TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) welding, with no operator and fully autonomous welding. Designed for fabricators who demand X-ray-quality TIG root welds with the speed and throughput of MIG, the SWR+TIGMIG Autonomy sets a new standard for productivity and versatility in the pipe fabrication industry.

SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy will be unveiled at SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN 2025 in Essen, Sept. 15-19 at Novarc's booth #3C24.

"Novarc's new SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy promises to solve challenges being voiced by multiple industry players. It elevates existing TIPTIG capabilities to new heights, made possible by SWR+TIPTIG's continuous evolution, which has been driven by Novarc's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO, Novarc Technologies Inc.

"SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy is the industry's most versatile Autonomous Welding Robot and the world's first in full autonomy for the TIG weld process with zero operator intervention for producing X-ray quality welds. Once SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy is set up, operators can just hit start, and move on to set up the next weld," said Karimzadeh.

SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy results in higher deposition rates with a 2.6x increase in weld deposition and up to 4 lbs/hour in deposition rates, with an increase of up to 300 per cent in travel speeds, surpassing conventional TIG systems. TIPTIG's precision also minimizes spatter, oxidation, and discoloration, producing welds that meet hygienic standards without excessive post-weld cleaning.

With the smallest footprint in the industryof the world's most advanced TIG welding system are available at Novarc's booth.

About Novarc Technologies Inc.

As a proven pioneer in the field of welding automation, Novarc Technologies is a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions for challenging welding applications. Novarc's Spool Welding Robot



Debra Hadden Novarc Technologies Inc. +00-1-778-879-6272 debra@novarctech.com

