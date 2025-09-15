The company will unveil Dexcom Smart Basal*, a new integrated titration module designed to make basal insulin initiation and management easier † for users, which is currently under FDA and CE mark review.

† New Dexcom CGM data revealed at the conference will demonstrate how exercise before versus after meals can optimize glucose excursions in pregnant women with Type 1 diabetes. 1 Additional findings will demonstrate how CGM can reduce neonatal complications linked to gestational diabetes more effectively than fingersticks. 2

Data presented at Dexcom's symposium will reinforce that Dexcom CGM use reduced acute diabetes events.3

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in glucose biosensing, will present new product features and a compilation of new evidence that shows the benefits of its glucose biosensing technology for people with all types of diabetes at the upcoming 61st annual European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Conference.

"Each year, EASD provides a high-profile opportunity to highlight our latest product innovations and new clinical data that demonstrates how Dexcom glucose biosensing technology can empower people with all types of diabetes across the globe to take control of their health, while reinforcing Dexcom CGM as a cost-effective solution for diabetes management," said Jake Leach, president and chief operating officer of Dexcom. "With one of our most exciting new features, Dexcom Smart Basal, now under FDA and CE mark review, we are aiming to deliver a simpler and easier basal titration process that helps patients and providers alike."

Dexcom's symposium presentation will showcase how Dexcom CGM improves health outcomes and can help mitigate complications, such as diabetic ketoacidosis, eye diseases, heart disease, and severe hypoglycemia.4,5-6The symposium is chaired by diabetes physician Dr. Sufyan Hussain, MD, PhD, UK, and will feature endocrinology experts Prof. Anne Peters, MD, United States, and Assoc. Prof. Halis Akturk, MD, United States. The symposium will close with a product update from Leach, including the announcement of the upcoming Dexcom Smart Basal feature.

Dexcom CGM: The choice for improving health outcomes and cost-effectiveness across diabetes types

Dexcom is presenting several abstracts during the five-day conference showcasing clinical and real-world evidence that support the benefits of Dexcom glucose biosensing. Key abstract highlights include:

Glycaemic control and pregnancy outcomes with real-time continuous glucose monitoring in gestational diabetes (GRACE): an open-label, international, randomised controlled trial: CGM use by women with gestational diabetes reduced the risk of babies being born large for their gestational age and demonstrated better glycaemic control compared to women with gestational diabetes using fingersticks, reinforcing CGM should be offered as a standard of care to women with gestational diabetes. 2

CGM use by women with gestational diabetes reduced the risk of babies being born large for their gestational age and demonstrated better glycaemic control compared to women with gestational diabetes using fingersticks, reinforcing CGM should be offered as a standard of care to women with gestational diabetes. The effects of pre-meal and post-meal exercise on postprandial glucose excursions in pregnant women with type 1 diabetes: Dexcom CGM data identified how pregnant women with Type 1 diabetes can optimize their glucose excursions around meals with exercise, revealing a simple but powerful tool to potentially help prevent maternal-neonatal complications that are linked with impaired glucose excursions. 1

Dexcom CGM data identified how pregnant women with Type 1 diabetes can optimize their glucose excursions around meals with exercise, revealing a simple but powerful tool to potentially help prevent maternal-neonatal complications that are linked with impaired glucose excursions. Real-time continuous glucose monitoring vs hourly point-of-care testing in diabetic ketoacidosis: impact on clinical outcomes Remote real-time monitoring with Dexcom CGM can be safe and effective for hospitalized adults suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA), reducing the need for point of care glucose tests. Other previous research from Dexcom around DKA includes the COACH study which showcased the low incidence rate of DKA and the effectiveness of CGM in preventing hypoglycemia for people with diabetes outside of the hospital setting. When participants in the COACH study were switched from fingersticks to Dexcom CGM, hypoglycemic events were reduced by nearly 65%. 7

Remote real-time monitoring with Dexcom CGM can be safe and effective for hospitalized adults suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA), reducing the need for point of care glucose tests. Other previous research from Dexcom around DKA includes the COACH study which showcased the low incidence rate of DKA and the effectiveness of CGM in preventing hypoglycemia for people with diabetes outside of the hospital setting. When participants in the COACH study were switched from fingersticks to Dexcom CGM, hypoglycemic events were reduced by nearly 65%. Cost-effectiveness of real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with type 2 diabetes on insulin therapy in Japan: A new model projected CGM is more cost-effective for people with Type 2 diabetes on insulin therapies in Japan than fingersticks; and it can reduce eye, renal, neuropathy and cardiovascular complications, adding quality-adjusted life years for these patients.6

Dexcom's symposium 'Dexcom CGM Improves Health Outcomes' will take place on Monday, Sept. 15 at 15:30-16:30 CEST, in Warsaw Hall at the EASD 2025 Conference in Vienna, Austria. For more information about the symposium and other clinical data being presented by Dexcom during the conference, visit the Dexcom EASD microsite

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

