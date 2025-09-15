Anzeige
WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870 | Ticker-Symbol: 2A41
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:07
10,120 Euro
+0,40 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,16010,34011:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Pankki Oyj: Insider information: Aktia Bank Plc's incoming CEO Carl Haglund shall step down from his position and leave the company

Aktia Bank Plc
Insider information
15 September 2025 at 9.00 a.m.

Insider information: Aktia Bank Plc's incoming CEO Carl Haglund shall step down from his position and leave the company

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has today concluded that the incoming CEO of the company Carl Haglund shall step down from his position and leave the company today. In the Board of Directors' assessment, Haglund no longer fulfills the prerequisites required to act as the company's CEO.

Aktia's interim CEO Anssi Huhta continues in his interim role.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Aktia I thank Carl Haglund for his contribution in acceleration programme Momentum," says Matts Rosenberg, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:
Chair of the Board Matts Rosenberg, comment requests: Mia Smeds, Aktia's Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, e-mail viestinta (at) aktia.fi

Investor and analyst contacts: Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, e-mail ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 15.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
