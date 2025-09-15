Canatu Oyj: Canatu appoints Thomas Gädda to lead Semiconductor business unit

Canatu Plc Press release 15 September 2025 at 9:00 am EEST

Canatu appoints Thomas Gädda to lead Semiconductor business unit

Canatu Plc today announces changes in its management team to strengthen its strategy execution and growth as a leader in advanced carbon nanotubes (CNTs).

Thomas Gädda has been appointed the company's new Semiconductor Business Unit leader, and member of the management team, effective 22 September 2025. In his new role, Gädda will be responsible for the company's efforts in CNT pellicle, inspection membrane, and other semiconductor-related areas.

Gädda (Ph.D., M.Sc. (Tech.), born 1977) joins Canatu from PiBond Ltd, where he held several senior positions, including Chief Technical Officer (2022-2025), Senior Vice President (2021-2022), and Director (2015-2021).

Canatu's CEO, Juha Kokkonen, commented:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Gädda as the semiconductor business leader at Canatu. This further strengthens our commitment as a global leader in EUV membrane technology for the semiconductor industry.

With Thomas's leadership and international semiconductor industry experience, we will continue to enhance our two business models-Canatu CNT membranes and Canatu CNT SEMI reactor sales-while deepening customer relationships and driving innovation. Please join me in congratulating Thomas and wishing him every success in his new role at Canatu."

As Thomas assumes his new role, Canatu announces that Heikki Heinaro has decided to move forward with his long-planned retirement. Heikki continues to actively support the transition, helping ensure Thomas's smooth onboarding as he takes the lead of the business unit.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Heikki for his significant contribution to Canatu's success," continues Kokkonen. "Heikki first served as our Core Engineering Head from 2019 to 2021, and later as our Semiconductor Product and Business Leader from 2023 to 2025. During his tenure, Canatu achieved outstanding progress in both business and technology, and his leadership played a vital role in this journey. I am especially grateful that Heikki chose to continue with us for another year, supporting the company through the early stages following its listing - a gesture that speaks to his dedication and commitment.

On behalf of the entire Canatu team, thank you, Heikki, and best wishes for your well-deserved retirement."

As of 22 September 2025, the Canatu management team consists of:

Juha Kokkonen, CEO

Mikko Vesterinen, CFO

Ilkka Varjos, CTO

Tapani Salminen, COO

Thomas Gädda, CPO, Semiconductor BU

Jussi Rahomäki, CPO, Automotive BU

Nedal Safwat, CDO, Medical Diagnostics BU

Samuli Kohonen, CSO

Mari Makkonen, VP, IR, Communications and Marketing

Ann-Sofi Reims, VP, HR

Taneli Juntunen, VP, Core Engineering

Risto Laine, VP, Equipment Engineering

All members of the management team report to CEO Juha Kokkonen.



