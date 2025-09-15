Anzeige
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A3CTJG | ISIN: SE0015962147 | Ticker-Symbol: 94H
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:08
1,435 Euro
-0,35 % -0,005
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Profoto Holding AB: Linus Marmstedt appointed CFO at Profoto

Linus Marmstedt has been appointed CFO after serving as acting CFO for the past year. Linus will take up the role immediately and continue as a member of Group Management.

Linus has extensive experience from senior finance positions in Swedish listed companies. He joined Profoto in September 2024 from a similar role at Wall to Wall Group, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

"During his first year at Profoto, Linus has demonstrated strong leadership and solid financial skills. I am very pleased that he now joins us as CFO and look forward to continuing our joint work to develop Profoto further," says Anders Hedebark, CEO of Profoto.

Contact

Amanda Åström
Head of Investor Relations
Telefon
+46 73 679 34 48
E-post
amanda.astrom@profoto.com

About Profoto

Profoto was founded more than 50 years ago and has since then been a world leader in lighting equipment for professional photographers, driving innovation and awareness of how to create better images through light. We know that light is the indispensable source in all image creation - regardless of camera or situation. Creating great images is about mastering and shaping light. The end users are professional photographers and commercial customers, including major consumer brands and e-commerce companies. The company currently has sales in 51 countries worldwide. Net sales in 2024 totaled SEK 731m, with an EBIT margin of 23 percent. Profoto has 148 employees at its headquarters in Stockholm and in subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, China, Germany, France, England and the Netherlands.

For more information about Profoto, please visit https://investors.profoto.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
